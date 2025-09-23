TikTok to Build Exclusive U.S. Algorithm After Trump Deal – But Can It Be Bypassed via VPN?

TikTok is set to undergo its most dramatic transformation yet as part of a Trump-backed deal aimed at safeguarding U.S. national security. Under the agreement, the platform will rebuild its recommendation algorithm entirely from scratch, using only U.S. user data. This comes after months of negotiations to prevent a nationwide ban unless TikTok’s Chinese parent company, ByteDance, agreed to sell its U.S. operations.

The deal places Oracle at the center of TikTok’s future in America. Oracle will audit, inspect, and oversee the new system, ensuring it complies with strict U.S. security standards. A new joint venture with American investors, including private equity giant Silver Lake, will manage TikTok’s U.S. operations. The goal is to create a standalone version of TikTok that’s fully independent of its Chinese roots.

Why the Algorithm Is Being Rebuilt

The heart of TikTok’s appeal lies in its powerful recommendation algorithm, which curates personalized content feeds for users. Currently, data for TikTok’s 170 million U.S. users is hosted on Oracle servers under a security project called Project Texas, implemented to prevent sensitive data from being accessed overseas.

Under the new deal, TikTok’s algorithm will be copied and retrained using only U.S. data, completely isolated from the global version.

“This is about protecting American users and ensuring the app cannot be influenced by foreign governments,” a senior White House official said.

President Trump is expected to sign an executive order formalizing the agreement, giving TikTok 120 days to complete the transition.

Can Users Bypass It with a VPN?

Many TikTok fans are already asking whether they can use a VPN to access the global version of the app instead of the new U.S.-only algorithm.

While VPNs can mask a user’s location, experts say the revamped TikTok system will likely include geo-fencing and additional server-side protections. This means even if you appear to be in another country, the app could still detect your U.S. account and default to the American-only algorithm.

If the U.S. algorithm truly becomes separate and isolated, VPN access might not restore the original TikTok experience. However, until the system is fully implemented, it remains unclear how strict these controls will be.

While this move is framed as a win for U.S. national security, analysts warn it could hurt TikTok’s global appeal.

Jasmine Enberg, a social media analyst at eMarketer, cautions that a split algorithm could disrupt user behavior:

“If U.S. users are cut off from global content, the platform’s value for creators and advertisers could decline,” she said.

This could potentially weaken TikTok’s dominance and push users toward competitors like Instagram Reels or YouTube Shorts.

