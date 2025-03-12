TikTok to Let Parents Control Teen Accounts with New Restrictions

In a major update, TikTok is giving parents more control over their teen’s screen time with new features aimed at curbing excessive usage. The short-video platform has introduced ‘Time Away’, allowing parents to set specific time limits and even block access during school hours, bedtime, or family meals. If teens try to ignore the prompt and keep scrolling, they’ll receive a second, harder-to-dismiss reminder, making it difficult to continue binge-watching videos late into the night.

TikTok is also launching ‘Wind Down’, a mindfulness tool that automatically activates at 10 PM for users under 16. When enabled, the app will interrupt scrolling with a full-screen takeover featuring calming music and guided relaxation exercises.

Parental Controls Get Stronger

With TikTok’s new Family Pairing feature, parents will soon be able to see who their teen follows, who follows them, and which accounts they’ve blocked. This added visibility is designed to help parents monitor online interactions and promote safer social media habits.

The move comes amid rising concerns over the impact of excessive screen time on teen mental health. Lawmakers in the EU and the US have been pushing social media platforms to take responsibility for digital addiction and online safety.

As TikTok faces increasing scrutiny, these changes could set a precedent for other social media platforms to introduce stricter parental controls and wellness tools.

What do you think about this update? Should other social media platforms follow TikTok to limit the screen time of teens?

