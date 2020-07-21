On July 7, we updated you that the popular Chinese TikTok app is passing from such a great tension as countries with huge markets of TikTok are going to ban the app over security concerns. All our readers know that India had already banned the video-sharing app over the security concerns and after tensions rose with China. And now, the United States is also planning to ban Chinese social media apps, including TikTok.

TikTok App to Refuse Any Request from China to Hand Over Data

in response to that, the video-sharing app TikTok’s head of public policy for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa said that the app is not controlled by the Chinese government and we will refuse any request from China to hand over data.

He said that “the suggestion that we are in any way under the thumb of the Chinese government is completely and utterly false,”.

Basically, the US wants to ban TikTok and may only allow it in one case if it splits from China and becomes an American company. The company has come under great pressure by Washington over its future in the US.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that TikTok users in the US are at risk of their data ending up “in the hands of the Chinese Communist Party”.

TikTok had not decided yet that where to site its international headquarters, but the company is willing to grow further in the UK. Mr. Bertram said that if TikTok were approached by the Chinese government, “we would definitely say no to any request for data”.