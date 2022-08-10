According to some latest reports, TikTok is testing a new feature that enhances the app’s search functions. The new feature highlights keywords in comments and links to search results for the term. Currently, TikTok allows users to discover content and trends, but the new feature would take the app’s search capabilities even further. The upcoming feature is currently available to a small group of users.

TikTok Upcoming Feature will Improve the App’s Search Functions

Some previous reports have already revealed about TikTok acting as a search engine for Gen Z. If the new feature is a success then it will be a bigger threat to Google.

Before the feature actually rolls out, Google itself has acknowledged that TikTok is cutting into its Search product. According to Senior vice president Prabhakar Raghavan, who runs Google’s Knowledge & Information organization, younger users are often turning to apps like Instagram and TikTok instead of Google Search or Maps for discovery purposes. He further revealed that younger users are looking to discover content in new and immersive ways.

He further highlighted that nearly 40% of young people prefer TikTok or Instagram when looking for a place to eat, over Google Maps or Search. Some of the reasons behind it are issues of trust and accuracy. TikTok provides the information with lots of reviews and views while Google does not provide such functionality.

On the other hand, Google indexes the web and sends users to other websites, whereas TikTok is trying an internal search model that keeps users on its app while still fulfilling their search needs.

No doubt, TikTok is a serious threat to its competitors. Now, by improving its search functions it will become a major rival to Google search as well.

