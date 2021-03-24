Tiktok Videos blocked: Over 500,000 videos blocked by PTA

According to a single-member Peshawar High Court bench, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority has blocked access to approximately 500,000 inappropriate TikTok videos in the country.

During a hearing into a case over the court’s new restriction on TikTok in the country, PTA’s lawyer unveiled this to a single member Peshawar High Court bench.

Jehanzeb Mehsud, a lawyer for the PTA, also told Chief Justice Qaiser Rashid Khan that the telecom regulator had contacted TikTok’s owner about inappropriate content, and that the “company had nominated a focal person about content.”

He claimed that the PTA had been closely monitoring the mobile app and had restricted access to the app’s roughly 500,000 offensive videos across the country.

On March 11, the PTA was ordered by the high court to prohibit the Chinese-made app from being used in the country until a mechanism was put in place to filter its content, which was unethical and immoral and violated social standards and ethics.The PTA ordered internet service providers to immediately block people’s access to TikTok videos in response to the court order. In the region, the app is currently unavailable.

Mr Kamran Khan, the director general of the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority, informs the court that the issue has been raised with the relevant headquarters in Singapore several times but that no satisfactory results have been obtained.