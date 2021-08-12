TikTok fantasy fashion Videos are taking internet by storm

TikTok fantasy fashion videos is taking internet by storm. What’s that?

TikTok’s popularity among Millennials and Gen Z has soared this year, and it’s fast become a wellspring of new fashion and beauty trends. During the coronavirus outbreak this year, many users flocked to the social networking app as a source of entertainment. Fashion and beauty businesses have followed suit in order to stay up with the hottest 2021 fashion and beauty trends, which are continuously appearing on the app.

Users that participate in the “challenges” to show off intricate beauty looks or fashionable clothing have found transformation videos to be the most popular in the fashion and beauty arena.

Normally, TikTok reminds us of Tumblr in its heyday days because of the oversharing and devotion to particular aesthetics, but the trend “outfits we’d wear to very specific occasions” reminds us of a website we’d forgotten about.

Latest TikTok fantasy fashion trend videos are rolling out on internet and creating a buzz among young tiktokers to take this challenge and dress up like a celebrity. Since, there are many websites out there to help those content creators to take up to this trends. However, we have found ‘POLYVORE’ the most suitable to compliment this on going fashion trend.

Polyvore is a website where you can create and upload clothing collages called “sets” from a product index on the website, for those of you who didn’t spend a crazy amount of time growing up on the internet in the 2000s. Because anybody could add items to the product index, there was a vast range of outfits to choose from while putting together an ensemble.

RELATED: Meet the new Fashionable Galaxy Z Flip3 5G

Polyvore outfits have become a part of fan culture. Making clothes for dates with celebrity crushes or fictitious characters was one of Polyvore’s most popular applications. These clothes were frequently referenced in fanfiction on sites like Wattpad, allowing you to see exactly what the characters were wearing.

Designers, models, and other talent are being found through the innovative TikTok videos they upload. Trendsetters like Bella Hadid are now posting on TikTok, and brands like Saint Laurent and Louis Vuitton are live-streaming their fashion shows on it.

Take, for example, Wisdom Kaye, TikTok’s best-dressed man. He has over 4 million followers on Instagram and was just signed to IMG Models, where he now works with labels like Balmain and Dior.

In 2009, bloggers and YouTubers began to make their fashion week debuts. In the future years, we may expect to see more TikTok stars at shows. Brands including Prada, Louis Vuitton, and Saint Laurent have been live-streaming their events on the app till then. According to TikTok, these livestreams had over 3 million views in September.