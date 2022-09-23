TikTok VR Headset Competes with Meta Quest

Meta is quite afraid of TikTok’s ever-growing position in the social media market. We can easily see this since Meta is trying to incorporate the same features into its platforms which are popular on TikTok. Now Meta is going to get another setback since the parent company of TikTok named ByteDance is going to come with a TikTok VR headset that has nearly the same price as that of Quest 2.

Bytedance’s VR subsidiary named Pico revealed Pico 4 in the English language and it was quite a surprise since it totally seemed to be going after Meta. The 128GB version is pieced at $425 (€429) whereas the 256GB version is priced at $492 (€499).

This device will not only launch in its home country but also in 13 more countries including the UK, France, Germany, Spain, and Italy on Sept. 27 and preorders will start on Oct. 18.

Pico 4 runs on eight core 2.84 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 processor. Since Meta has already collaborated with Qualcomm over the customized chips, it would be quite interesting to see how powerful those devices will be as compared to Quests. Other than this, Pico 4 has 4,320 x 2,160 resolution and two 2.56-inch LCD screens having a refresh rate between 72Hz and 90Hz.

The headband is a single band however Pico has revealed that the device is perfectly balanced due to a 5300mAh battery placed behind the head.

The controls of the device are also very interesting. The loops included are used to track positioning. They are angled in front of the palms instead of in front of the hands. The four buttons that are mostly users are shared between two controllers. However, according to Pico, one doesn’t need to use a controller for everything since the device has hand-tracking capabilities.

Pico is ranked as one of the largest handset makers. While Meta purchased Oculus in 2014, during that time TikTok was also working on collaborating with Pico and now Meta won’t be very happy about it since TikTok can easily rival Meta in social space.

