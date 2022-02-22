TikTok has announced to extend the maximum length of its videos from one to three minutes, last year. Since August, the company has been conducting extensive beta testing of five-minute videos to various groups of users. Moreover, there have even been tests of 10-minute videos with small groups. The reason of doing this survey is TikTok is planning to extend the video length to earn more revenue.

TikTok will Extend Video Length to Earn More Revenue

WIRED has reported on some information given by TikTok representatives after surveying nearly half its user base. TikTok found that users thought the videos over one minute are stressful to watch. However, TikTok does not agree with its users. The company thinks that if videos are longer than more ads can be sold.

See Also: YouTube Shorts Soon to Get Voiceover Feature like TikTok

According to some industry experts, if five-minute videos help TikTok push their average watch time up by even a few seconds, traditional advertisers may feel they have more freedom.

On the other hand, TikTok rivals have recently released their own form of short videos. Instagram now has reels, Snapchat has Spotlight, and YouTube has Shorts. All of these platforms max their videos at one minute.

Short-form videos have seen a spike in popularity since launch. Video analytics company Conviva recorded that 12% of YouTube videos in 2021 were less than one minute long. Let’s see whether this decision will bring more revenue to the company or not.

Check Also: TikTok Removes Around 6M videos For Violating Community Guidelines