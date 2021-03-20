Tiktok Will Introduce Group Chat Feature Soon

TikTok, a video-sharing app will introduce a group messages feature this year, to put the Chinese-owned application directly into competition with social media rivals such as Facebook, Instagram. Group messages feature will turn TikTok into a more ‘social interaction’ app from an entertainment app. The Chinese version of TikTok has a group messages feature Since 2019.

A group chat feature will help TikTok to maintain its users on the app for a long time. TikTok has expanded its live streaming and e-commerce services and also will add group chats, especially for teenagers and young adults, which would make it easier for influencers to interact with their fans and also will enable fans to interact with their favorite celebrities in the group chats.

Also Read: TikTok Ban: PHC orders PTA for immediate ban of Tiktok

Tiktok Will Introduce Group Messages Feature Soon

Tiktok had started the internal work to introduce the group chat feature last year but later kept many updates on delay after the app faced challenges from US Government and ban in India. According to reports, Tiktok management is planning about the new feature release time and area, where to introduce TikTok group chats initially.

The Trump administration complained that TikTok is a risk for US national security because the Chinese government could gather the personal data of U.S users from the app. The accusation was refused by TikTok, which has over 100 million users in the US.

One of the sources said that the Group chat service will be unencrypted. Hany Farid, a Digital Forensics specialist on the American Advisory Committee of Tiktok, said he’s not aware that when group chat will launch in the United States, but he added that the platform needs to be ready to tackle the hazards of group messaging feature that would come with more social interaction.

You may be also interested in: TikTok Will Remain Block until the Removal of Inappropriate Content