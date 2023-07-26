TikTok Will Launch its Own E-commerce Business

Just what we need all the time is another shopping platform. Isn’t it? The good piece of news for all TikTok fans is that now they will be able to buy products directly from TikTok. According to the latest reports, the social media company has plans to launch an e-commerce business selling made-in-China products. The point worth mentioning here is that this TikTok shop will be particularly for US consumers.

“TikTok Shop Shopping Center” Will Be The Company’s New E-commerce Business Platform

The name of the central marketplace on the platform is tipped to be the “TikTok Shop Shopping Center”. Let me tell you that it’s apparently not a typo. According to the latest reports, the e-commerce business will extend its existing TikTok Shop program. Consumers will be able to shop directly from Lives, videos, and creator or brand profiles. The point notable here is that now TikTok will become the retailer of products doing everything from purchasing the products from suppliers to marketing, storing, and distributing them. It will now be more than just a marketplace for other vendors to sell commodities.

TikTok’s e-commerce business is expected to launch in August. TikTok’s aggravating foray into the e-commerce world seems to be an effort to give tough competition to Chinese companies Shein and Temu. Let me tell you that Shein and Temu have found great success in the US. E-commerce also branches out TikTok’s income stream away from just advertising. So, let’s see what comes next. Whether the TikTok E-commerce platform will remain for the US people only or will it make its way to other markets? Time will Tell.

