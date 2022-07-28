TikTok announced that it will provide select researchers with more transparency about its platform and moderation system. For that reason, TikTok is developing a research API to improve access to public and anonymized data about content and activity on its app. TikTok says researchers currently don’t have an easy way to assess content or conduct tests on its platform. However, soon they will be able to get access to public data.

TikTok Will Provide Researchers with More Transparency

Additionally, the company has also developed a moderation system API. It will be available this fall at its virtual Transparency and Accountability Center hub. The moderation system API will give access to a number of researchers to evaluate TikTok’s content moderation systems and examine existing content on the app. In addition, researchers will be able to upload their own content to see how different types of content are either permitted, rejected or passed to moderators for further evaluation.

TikTok is under pressure after the allegations from the former president of the US, Donald Trump. For that reason, the company will also give independent experts on its U.S. Content Advisory Council API access. TikTok will also provide access to confidential information, such as its keyword lists, which are used to help detect and flag potentially violative content. TikTok says these changes will give the experts the ability to conduct deeper analyses.

Lastly, TikTok will publish insights about the covert influence operations it identifies and removes from its platform globally in its quarterly Community Guidelines Enforcement Reports.

