TikTok Will Remain Block until the Removal of Inappropriate Content

Peshawar High Court (PHC) release the statement that TikTok, a popular short-video sharing app in youth, remains blocked in Pakistan until an efficient monitoring system has been established to remove inappropriate content.

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), Chief Justice of the PHC, Qaiser Rashid Khan, ordered the block the access of TikTok in Pakistan, this action was taken on the application received regarding the involvement of the unethical, offensive, and indecent content.

DG PTA, Kamran Khan, has been mentioned at a hearing yesterday by Peshawar High Court that PTA does not have a TikTok office in Pakistan to monitor or limit its content. “PTA has had many discussions with TikTok’s management, but every meeting was in vain,” added DG PTA.

Mr. Qaiser, justice of Peshawar High Court instructed that access to TikTok remain suspended until its administration implements adequate content monitoring and control to delete objectionable content in Pakistan before the next hearing which will held at 6 April.

In October last year, after receiving a large number of complaints from different social groups, PTA had banned TikTok video sharing platform to promote for vulgar, inappropriate, immorally vulgar content in Pakistan but Government ordered to resumed TikTok app after settlement with the TikTok administration.

