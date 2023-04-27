TikTok is reportedly testing a new tool that allows users to create AI-generated avatars. The new tool was first spotted by social media consultant Matt Navarra. Currently, the feature is not broadly available. TikTok is testing this tool in a few select markets. With this test product, TikTok is essentially building a Lensa-like app directly within its platform.
According to the reports, users will be able to select between three to 10 photos to create avatars. They can only use the tool once a day, and each time they use it, it will generate up to 30 avatars.
TikTok will Soon Let You Create AI-generated Avatars for Profile Pictures
Additionally, users can upload their images. They can pick up to five different styles for the tool to use when generating avatars. Navarra notes that it takes a couple of minutes for the app to generate the AI avatars. You can then choose to download one or several of the AI avatars. You have the option to share an avatar to your TikTok story or upload it as your profile avatar.
TikTok has a NEW generative AI avatar creator! 🤖🎨📷
View thread to see what it can do 👇 pic.twitter.com/TDBbwok6bt
— Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) April 25, 2023
“We’re always thinking about new ways to add value to the community and enrich the TikTok experience, as we continue to build a safe place that entertains, inspires creativity, and drives culture,” a spokesperson for TikTok told. “In a few select regions, we’re experimenting with a new way to create and share profile pictures with the TikTok community.”
You can not upload photos that violate TikTok’s Community Guidelines to create avatars. Moreover, the photos that are uploaded will be moderated by the app’s content moderation systems. TikTok will delete all of the photos that users upload after a short period of time.
There are no words for when this feature will be available for all. But if everything goes well, the company will soon roll out this feature for everyone.
See Also: TikTok Becomes Official Entertainment Partner of ‘Money Back Guarantee