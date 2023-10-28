TikToker Aliza Sehar Reveals Identity Of Video Leaker

Aliza Sehar is a famous TikToker known for sharing videos representing rural life in Pakistan. She makes videos depicting her daily routine and everyday chores at her family’s farm. A few days back, she found herself at the center of controversy when a private video call of her was leaked on social media. Recently, she visited the Federal Investigation Agency’s Cybercrime office in Multan to file a report and revealed the identity of the person behind her controversial video.

Person Behind TikToker Aliza Sehar’s Controversial Video Revealed!

Aliza’s TikTok videos usually show her engaging in everyday tasks on her family’s farm. For instance, baking bread in an outdoor clay oven, cooking meals over an open fire, and managing the livestock. The simplicity and genuineness shown in her videos allow her to connect with many online viewers. A few days back, her private video call got leaked. It immediately went viral, resulting in Aliza’s name trending across different social media platforms. At first, Aliza abstained from making a public statement. However, she addressed the situation through a video posted on her popular TikTok account a few days later.

In that clarification video, Aliza said that she came to know about the leak three days prior. After that, she visited the Federal Investigation Agency’s Cybercrime office in Multan to file a report. Moreover, she expressed gratitude for the cooperation she received from investigators. According to Aliza, the person responsible for leaking the video lives in Okara but is currently living in Qatar. When contacted, the person confessed to editing the video but denied sharing it online.

Aliza was quite frustrated. She said that even though the FIA supported her, they did not take action against the person who leaked the private talk. She warned all people spreading rumors about her on social media to stop. Otherwise, she claims to expose their identities in an upcoming video. Following the leak, there have been many unconfirmed rumors circulating online that Aliza had died by suicide. However, Aliza’s own TikTok Video together with her brother’s statement made it clear that those reports were untrue.