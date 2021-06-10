‘TikTokGaga’ campaign launches by Tiktok for Pakistani Musicians

TikTok, a short-form video-sharing website, has officially started the ‘TikTokGaga’ campaign in Pakistan to promote the country’s musical talent.

The online platform has invited out all aspiring singers and music aficionados in the country to come and display their talent to the world with the start of the campaign. The campaign began on May 24, 2021, and is expected to end in July 15, 2021.

The TikTok users in Pakistan will get the opportunity to share the stage/screen (very literally) with their favourite music acts thanks to TikTokGaGa. They are allowed to sing along with celebrities to their favourite songs and to upload original or cover songs.

Ali Zafar, Haroon Rashid, Bilal Khan, Falak Shabbir, Sahir Ali Bagga, Ali Gul Pir, Aashir Wajahat Rauf, Natasha Noorani, and Hassan Ali are just a few of the Pakistani artists and personalities included in the music campaign.

“The budding musical talents in Pakistan may gain the correct attention from these recognised superstars, which may help them kick start their careers,” the statement continued.

