TikTok’s Parent Company, ByteDance CEO Resigns from His Position

Zhang Yiming, CEO and Co-founder of TikTok’s Parent Company ByteDance, has confirmed that he will be resigning from his position. In his role as the leader of the company’s success with TikTok led to it become the most valuable startup in the world. Zhang Yiming and fellow co-founded Tiktok by ByteDance in 2012, now he will step into another role at the company, and Liang Rubo will start his new role as CEO of the company. Liang is currently running HR at ByteDance.

Zhang pontificated about his role and how he thinks he will be more successful in another role, in a lengthy internal letter later published by ByteDance. Zhang says “I am always too much concerned that I rely on the ideas that I had before I began, and haven’t challenged myself by updating those concepts.”

More he added, “I hope someone else will boost success through areas like improved day-to-day management. I really don’t have those skills which make me an ideal boss. In order to help minimize management activities rather than simply handling individuals, I am more interested in an analysis of organization and market principles and leveraging these ideas to reduce management work, rather than actually managing people. Basically, I am not very social, I enjoy quiet hobbies such as online reading, listening to music, and thinking of what may be possible.”

This change directly connects a major change in the company leadership of ByteDance, but it does not too much affect TikTok’s day-to-day operations. Last month ByteDance reported that the former CFO of Xiaomi ChewShouzi, after hiring him in March to become the parent company CFO, will take over the position of the dedicated CEO of TikTok.

Chew came over from the Vanessa Pappas working there as an interim basis after former Disney executive Kevin Mayer quit the company within less than four months. The decision by Mayer was due to social networks facing political problems in the United States.

