Tim Cook Asking for Bitcoin? Apple YouTube Hacked During ‘It’s Glowtime’ Event

Ahead of the highly anticipated Glowtime event on Monday, September 9, Apple’s YouTube channel reportedly faced a significant security breach. Tech YouTuber @abhishek revealed that the Youtube channel got hacked and used to stream an AI-generated video featuring Apple CEO Tim Cook. In the video, Cook appeared to be “requesting Bitcoin,” which surprised many viewers and added an unexpected twist in the lead-up to the event. The incident highlighted ongoing concerns about cybersecurity and the use of deepfake technology to mislead people.

Despite the disruption, Apple moved forward with its event, introducing the iPhone 16. CEO Tim Cook emphasized that the iPhone 16 was built from the ground up to take full advantage of artificial intelligence (AI). According to Cook, AI integration was central to the design and functionality of Apple’s newest flagship product, which has sparked interest among tech enthusiasts and consumers alike.

The iPhone 16 and its larger counterpart, the iPhone 16 Plus, will be available in several new colours. They also feature a customizable Action button that was previously only available on high-end models. This button allows users to quickly access various functions, such as opening apps, taking photos, and customizing tasks based on personal preferences. Another key addition is the Camera Control button, which simplifies the process of taking pictures and accessing the camera’s advanced features.

Beyond the iPhone 16, Apple also unveiled a new version of its popular smartwatch, the Apple Watch Series 10. This latest model introduces a bigger screen, offering up to 30 per cent more display area than previous models, including the Apple Watch Ultra. With the larger screen, users can enjoy a bigger font size and more visible text without sacrificing content or functionality.

In addition to the hardware upgrades, the Apple Watch Series 10 includes advanced health features, such as the ability to detect sleep apnea. This addition underscores Apple’s commitment to integrating health-monitoring capabilities into its wearable devices. Along with that, Apple also introduced new software for AirPods, turning them into makeshift hearing aids, further expanding the utility of the device for users with hearing impairments.

The “It’s Glowtime” event, which took place on September 9, 2024, lasted for around two hours. Apple streamed the event live across multiple platforms, including Apple’s website, YouTube channel, and the Apple TV app. Despite the initial setback caused by the YouTube hack, Apple successfully delivered a well-received presentation that highlighted its continued focus on innovation in AI and health technology.

