Time Limit for Instagram Stories Increased to 60 Seconds

Fizza AtiqueLast Updated: Sep 29, 2022
Time Limit for Instagram Story Increased to 60 Seconds

Do you love putting stories on Instagram? If yes, we have good news for all of you. Time Limit for Instagram Stories Increased to 60 Seconds. Initially, the time limit for the story is 15-seconds. Due to this short time, people had to add stories in chunks or had to add stories with a link to watch the full video by clicking on it.

Since the video used to divide into small portions, people were not happy about it. Even adding videos to Instagram stories and tagging due to this issue was quite annoying. Thankfully, now we are going to get this feature since Instagram had started testing 60 minutes story limit by end of last year.

Besides this, the social media company has launched Family center and parental control capabilities in different countries but Pakistan is still waiting for its launch. As far as this feature is concerned,  Parents and guardians can receive materials and methods for monitoring their children from top specialists at the Family Center.

Through this parents would be able to set time limits and will also be able to monitor their children’s activities on the app. This step is taken after the personal information of the Teenager was discovered to be leaked and mishandled by the platform. For this, Instagram was fined EUR 405 million.

Well, I believe Instagram is doing this in order to make the platform safe for users, all we need to have is awareness of the features that are available within the app to make us save.

Regarding the time limit for Instagram stories, we will start getting this feature in a couple of weeks, so let’s wait.

Fizza AtiqueLast Updated: Sep 29, 2022
Photo of Fizza Atique

Fizza Atique

Fizza Atique is a Tech writer specializing in the intersection of tech and culture. She likes photography, VR, electronic music, coffee, and baking.
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved  |  Phoneworld by CACF
Back to top button
>
×