Time Limit for Instagram Stories Increased to 60 Seconds
Do you love putting stories on Instagram? If yes, we have good news for all of you. Time Limit for Instagram Stories Increased to 60 Seconds. Initially, the time limit for the story is 15-seconds. Due to this short time, people had to add stories in chunks or had to add stories with a link to watch the full video by clicking on it.
Since the video used to divide into small portions, people were not happy about it. Even adding videos to Instagram stories and tagging due to this issue was quite annoying. Thankfully, now we are going to get this feature since Instagram had started testing 60 minutes story limit by end of last year.