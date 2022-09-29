Time Limit for Instagram Stories Increased to 60 Seconds

Besides this, the social media company has launched Family center and parental control capabilities in different countries but Pakistan is still waiting for its launch. As far as this feature is concerned, Parents and guardians can receive materials and methods for monitoring their children from top specialists at the Family Center.

Through this parents would be able to set time limits and will also be able to monitor their children’s activities on the app. This step is taken after the personal information of the Teenager was discovered to be leaked and mishandled by the platform. For this, Instagram was fined EUR 405 million.

Well, I believe Instagram is doing this in order to make the platform safe for users, all we need to have is awareness of the features that are available within the app to make us save.

Regarding the time limit for Instagram stories, we will start getting this feature in a couple of weeks, so let’s wait.