Time Spent On Instagram Grew 24% Due To AI Recommendations: Meta

According to the latest reports, AI recommendations have driven a more than 24% increase in time spent on Instagram since Meta launched TikTok-rival short-video app Reels. It has been revealed by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg that the company has witnessed a 24% increase in time spent on Insta. It would not be wrong to say that the popularity of Reels on Facebook and Instagram has been continuing to flood significantly.
Time Spent on Instagram Increases Due To Reels
Mark Zuckerberg stated during the company’s quarterly earnings call:
“Reels also persist to become more social with people resharing Reels more than 2 billion times every day, doubling over the last six months. Reels are also improving overall app engagement and we believe that we’re earning share in the short-form video too”
He further said that AI has also been improving monetization and Reels monetization efficiency is up over 30% on Instagram and over 40% on Facebook quarter-over-quarter. The company claims that over 20% of the content in Facebook and Instagram feeds is currently recommended by AI from users, groups, or accounts that you don’t follow.
The company explained:
“Total watch time apprehends the total amount of time your reel was played, including any time spent replaying the reel. Average watch time apprehends the average amount of time spent playing your reel, calculated by dividing watch time by the number of total plays”
In addition to that, Insta also expanded the number of nations that may receive gifts on Reels. Moreover, the company also added two new metrics to Reels insights and created a dedicated place for popular audio and hashtags. Total watch time and average watch time are the two new metrics added to Reels as well.
Also Read: Snapchat Introduces AI Chatbot to Mixed Reviews – PhoneWorld