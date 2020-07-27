It is the right time to opt for an alternative If you are actively using Facebook Messenger. Last week, the platform introduces a major security update which is not a true security update, honestly speaking. It comes with the addition of biometric device locks on iOS, but the reality is that Messenger is seriously lacking on the security front. The problem getting worse with the passage of time and Facebook is unable to fix it easily.

Time to Quit Facebook Messenger

While introducing the latest feature updates, Facebook said “privacy is at the heart of Messenger—where you can be yourself with the people who matter most to you.” The company said that App Lock would “add another layer of security to your private messages to help prevent other people accessing them.”

Unfortunately, this update is working like adding extra locks to the front door of a bank, while leaving the roof open to jump in easily. Well, personally, I will suggest that you should go for alternatives. There are now more options offering most of the same functionality without the risks.

Facebook says, “A secret conversation in Messenger is end-to-end encrypted and intended just for you and the person you’re talking to,” This statement shows it clearly that the messages which are not “secret” can be accessed by others.

Well, the company has also admitted that the technical complexities of adding this level of security to Messenger will take years. So be wise!

