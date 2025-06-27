WhatsApp is testing a new feature that makes it easier to manage message notifications. You can now mute multiple chats in WhatsApp at once. This feature is now available to some people using the latest WhatsApp beta for Android. Earlier, it was announced that WhatsApp was working on a way to manage message notifications for chat lists. Now, with the new beta update (version 2.25.19.17) on the Google Play Store, some beta testers can try this option.

The goal of this feature is simple. It helps users mute all chats within a specific chat list with just one action. This means you don’t have to mute each chat one by one. It is very useful for people who have many conversations going on at the same time.

Tired of Constant Alerts? WhatsApp Lets You Mute Many Chats at Once

A screenshot shared by WABetaInfo shows how it works. When you open the menu for a chat list, you will see a new option to manage notifications. Once you choose your preference, it will apply to all chats in that list.

WhatsApp has also added this option in the app settings. This gives users another way to adjust their notifications easily. For example, you can mute all work-related chats on weekends. Or you can pause school group chats during holidays. It only takes a few taps.

If you mute all chats in a list, people in those chats won’t know about it. The messages will still come through, but you won’t get notifications for them. However, if someone mentions you in a group, you will still get a notification. This makes sure you don’t miss anything important.

This feature gives users more control over their chats. It helps them avoid unnecessary notifications. Instead of muting chats one by one, you can now do it in bulk. This is a big help for students, professionals, or anyone who needs to manage many chats.

For now, this new feature is only available to some beta testers. But WhatsApp plans to roll it out to more people in the coming weeks. If you want to try it, you can install the latest WhatsApp beta for Android from the Google Play Store.

This small change can make a big difference. It saves time, keeps you focused, and makes WhatsApp more user-friendly.