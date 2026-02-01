Many people know the feeling all too well. You pick up your phone to check one notification, and suddenly, hours have passed. Endless scrolling, constant alerts, and nonstop content can leave you feeling drained instead of relaxed. This growing sense of digital fatigue is becoming common in everyday life. In this article, we will explore three ways to reduce digital fatigue.

Paul Leonardi, a technology management professor at the University of California, Santa Barbara, believes smartphones are designed to keep our attention for as long as possible. In his view, phones act like powerful magnets that pull us in, often without us realizing it. The good news is that building healthier phone habits does not require giving up technology altogether. Small, thoughtful changes can make a big difference.

Tired of Endless Scrolling? Try These 3 Tips to Reduce Digital Fatigue

Here are three simple tips to help reduce phone exhaustion and create a better balance.

1. Set a clear intention before using your phone

Using your phone is not the problem. The real issue is using it without a purpose. Leonardi suggests having a clear reason in mind every time you reach for your device. For example, you might want to reply to an email, check the weather, or read a message from a friend.

When you set an intention, you also create a natural stopping point. Once you finish the task you planned to do, you can decide what to do next instead of slipping into mindless scrolling. You might still choose to browse social media, but the key difference is that you are making a conscious choice. This awareness can help you feel more in control of your time and reduce feelings of regret later.

2. Create distance between you and your device

Another helpful strategy is to put some physical space between yourself and your phone. This may sound simple, but it can be very effective. For instance, try leaving your phone in another room during meals or keeping your laptop out of the bedroom at night.

Even small barriers can make a difference. When your phone is not within arm’s reach, you are forced to pause and think before using it. You may ask yourself whether checking it is really necessary at that moment. Often, the answer is no. This brief pause can help break automatic habits and encourage more intentional behavior.

3. Replace screen time with engaging activities

One of the best ways to reduce phone use is to fill your time with activities that truly interest you. Hobbies such as reading, cooking, painting, exercising, or learning a new skill can fully capture your attention. When people become deeply engaged in an activity, they often forget about their phones altogether.

These activities do not have to be completely offline. Some digital hobbies, like photography, music production, or design, can also be fulfilling. What matters most is that the activity challenges you and keeps you mentally involved. When you experience this sense of focus, you are less likely to feel the exhaustion that comes from endless scrolling.

In the end, healthier phone habits are about awareness, intention, and balance. By making small changes, you can enjoy the benefits of technology without letting it take over your life.