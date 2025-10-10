TLP Protest Triggers Indefinite Suspension of Mobile Internet in Islamabad and Rawalpindi

The federal government has ordered an indefinite suspension of 3G and 4G mobile internet services in Islamabad and Rawalpindi amid preparations for a protest march announced by the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP).

According to official sources, the Ministry of Interior has directed the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to immediately restrict mobile internet services in the twin cities. The decision, approved by Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, will take effect tonight and remain in place until further notice, depending on the evolving law and order situation.

The PTA has been tasked with coordinating the suspension plan in consultation with the Chief Commissioners and Inspectors General of Islamabad and Rawalpindi. Law enforcement agencies have also been instructed to ensure smooth communication between departments and maintain security throughout the protest period.

The government’s move follows intelligence reports suggesting possible disruptions during TLP’s planned march toward Islamabad. Containers have already been placed at key entry points of both cities, and authorities are preparing traffic diversions to prevent congestion and maintain public safety.

Security measures have been intensified across the twin cities, with additional police deployment and roadblocks at sensitive locations. Officials stated that the suspension of mobile internet services aims to prevent the spread of misinformation and curb potential misuse of social media platforms during the demonstrations.

This step underscores the government’s heightened vigilance as the TLP mobilizes its supporters, raising concerns of potential unrest in the federal capital region.

Also read:

AI Cyber Attacks in Pakistan Escalate, Dark Web Risks Increase-PTA