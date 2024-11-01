Today’s NYT Connections- Hints & Answers for November 1 (Game #509)

NYT Connections is a popular word game from the New York Times. The game resets at midnight and gets more difficult each day. The primary objective of the Connections is to find the common links between words. If you find the game difficult, you can check out the hints given below.

NYT Connections was created by Wyna Liu, who is an associate puzzle editor at the NY Times. The game quickly became a hit on social media and is available on all web browsers and mobile devices. Moreover, you can also share your game results with friends on social media.

Game Play of NYT Connections

In the gameplay, each puzzle offers you 16 words. You have to group four words sharing a common theme, making it a total of four groups of four words each. The groups can be anything, like words found on calculators, chemistry formulas, book titles, software, etc.

The confusing aspect of the game is that it might seem like multiple words fit together, however, there’s only one correct way to group them. If you accurately group all four words, they will disappear from the board. However, the game will end automatically if you make four mistakes. You also have the option to shuffle the words around to see connections more clearly.

Each group has been assigned a color including yellow, green, blue, and purple. When you correctly group four words, they glow up in one of these colors, indicating they belong to the same group. Once you identify all four sets, you solve the puzzle. For example, when I selected the four right words in a game, they popped up in yellow, as you can see in the image.

Hint for Connections Categories

Bit-by-bit Toast Cheesy Delights CO2 emissions

Still, if you couldn’t find the answers to the puzzle, then take a look at today’s connection categories.

NYT Connections Categories (November 1)

Progress slowly Ways to order a beer Cheesy corn snack unit ____ effect

NYT Connections Answers

Progress Slowly: CRAWL, CREEP, DRAG, INCH

Ways to Order a Beer: BOTTLE, CAN, DRAFT, TAP

Cheesy Corn Snack Unit: BALL, CURL, DOODLE, PUFF

___Effect: BUTTERFLY, DOMINO, HALO, PLACEBO