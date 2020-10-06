Using WhatsApp means you are opening doors for hackers to collect your personal data. WhatsApp is one of the most popular messaging apps in the world with over 2 billion users worldwide and the company claims that the app is encrypted by default with end-to-end encryption for both messages and calls, which is true but not true. Even the parent company, Facebook, itself can access the personal data. Change your WhatsApp Backup Settings & Stay Safe.

A few weeks back, WhatsApp said that only the receiver can see the sender’s message with its end-to-end encryption feature. But now WhatsApp admits that these chats in cloud platforms, either Google Drive or iCloud, are not end-to-end encrypted and can be accessed or hacked into.

Today’s Tech Tip: Change WhatsApp Backup Settings & Stay Safe

Well, users can maintain their privacy by disabling the chat backups option. WhatsApp is providing the option to back up chats every day, every week, or every month locally. It asks for a time and backs up the chats and media files by default if there is a WiFi connection.

Users should disable this option by following the below-given steps and avoid hackers to collect their personal data.

In order to disable Google Drive Backups:

Go to WhatsApp.

Select the three dots on the right-hand side.

Go to Settings > Chats > Chat backup Here, You will get to see when it last saved the backups on WhatsApp Now, select Back up to Google Drive from Google Drive Settings

Select Never or Only when I tap “Back up” for manual settings In order to disable chats backed up on iCloud follow these steps: Open WhatsApp and go to the Settings tab at the bottom right corner.

Select Chats option > Chat Backup

Tap on Auto Backup

Select Off

