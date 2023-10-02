Tom Hanks Rejects AI Impersonator in Odd Dental Plan Ad

In a recent turn of events, renowned actor Tom Hanks has taken to Instagram to caution his loyal fanbase about a computer-generated image circulating across the vast realms of the internet. The Hollywood icon, known for his captivating performances, felt compelled to address the matter on Instagram, urging his followers to exercise caution and remain vigilant. In a recent video advertisement promoting a dental plan, a captivating photograph took center stage. The image, carefully selected to convey the benefits of the dental plan, captured the attention of viewers.

In a recent development, renowned actor Tom Hanks has issued a stern warning in response to a certain incident. The incident in question has prompted Hanks to express his concerns and caution the public about potential risks. In a series of thought-provoking discussions, Tom has actively engaged in conversations surrounding the ever-growing impact of artificial intelligence (AI) and deepfake technology within the creative industries.

The computer-generated image was included in Hanks’s post on Instagram, where he also included the caption “BEWARE!! There’s a video out there promoting some dental plan with an AI version of me. I have nothing to do with it”.

In a recent episode of The Adam Buxton Podcast, the renowned host himself delved into a thought-provoking topic – the potential utilization of his digital likeness for acting purposes, even long after his demise. Buxton openly pondered the intriguing concept during the course of the episode. He went into depth regarding the revolutionary influence that deepfake technology and artificial intelligence will have on the entertainment sector.

In a recent statement, renowned actor Tom Hanks highlighted the immense potential of modern technologies. He specifically emphasized the capabilities of AI and deep fake technology. According to Hanks, these advancements have granted individuals the ability to transform their appearance and assume any age they desire. This groundbreaking development has opened up new possibilities for self-reinvention and has sparked widespread interest and curiosity.

In a thought-provoking statement, he pondered the lasting impact of performances crafted using modern technology. He astutely observed that even in the event of an artist’s demise, their digital representation could captivate audiences for an indefinite period of time.

