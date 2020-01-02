Top 13 Highest Paying Jobs in Pakistan

There is always some confusion about choosing a job which will make you earn the highest amount of capital. Education is the backbone while looking for a job. In developing countries like Pakistan, there are not many high wage jobs. Though, there are some of them. But it requires a lot of hard work and luck to acquire such a job. High education is the only way to achieve this milestone. Therefore, we will have a look at the top 15 highest paying jobs in Pakistan.

Top 13 Highest Paid Jobs in Pakistan:

Here’s the list of top 13 highest paying jobs.

Chartered Accountant – Highest Paid Profession

A chartered accountant is at the top among the highest paying jobs in Pakistan. Why? This job is regarded as the best paying job for 2020. They hold key positions in the financial affairs of an organization like Chief Accountant, Auditor, CFO, Financial Analyst etc. From the very beginning, these jobs have high salary packages. And once you acquire enough experience, then the salary package would be on the rise.

Because of this trend, Chartered Accountancy is ranked as one of the top 10 professions in Pakistan. The salary ranges from Rs.75,000 to 450,000 per month.

IT professional

We are living in a world where almost everything is based on Information technology. IT is the rising sector of Pakistan. There are a number of software houses currently working in major cities of Pakistan. The software engineers, web developers, android developers, ios developers etc. have very high wages as compared to all other fields due to the increasing demand for IT professionals in Pakistan.

Their salary ranges from Rs.50, 000 to 500,000 per month.

Physician(Cardiology and Neurology)

In today’s world, diseases are promulgating rapidly. Especially the diseases related to the heart and brain. The study of these things is not easy as well. In order to become a good physician, very extensive and hard study is required. You have to work very hard to graduate in such degrees. But after graduating, there will be some high wages jobs waiting for you. You just need to grab some experience and enter into the work environment. Their salary ranges from 70,000 to 350,000.

Marketing Manager

Marketing provides a cornerstone for any organization’s triumph. Some good marketing skills can uplift the products and services of an organization. It will also determine how much an organization has made its name. All these affairs are headed by the Marketing Manager of an organization. He strategizes the marketing plan and works accordingly. The salary ranges from Rs.30,000-200,000 per month.

HR Manager

The success of any company or firm is based on the quality of its employees. If the employees are credible and expert in their respective fields, then it can really boost a company’s performance. Now, this all depends on the individual who recruits all these employees. He is known as the Human Resource (HR) manager. The basic duty of the HR manager is hiring, training, career development, employee relations, compensation and compliance etc to run the company’s operations smoothly.

Therefore, starting a career in human resource management is a good choice. The salary ranges from Rs.35,000-150,000 per month.

Telecom Engineer

There is a rapid growth in the telecommunication sector of Pakistan. It is emerging at a very fast pace in the last decade. They are earning billions of rupees on daily basis. Therefore, starting a career in the telecom engineering sector is also one of the best careers in Pakistan. The salary ranges from Rs.25,000-100,000 per month.

Project Manager

The planning, procurement and execution of a project is the main task of a project manager. He must possess ideas and a framework in his mind for the implementation of projects. The job of project management is included in the highly paid jobs in Pakistan. The salary ranges from Rs.25,000-150,000 per month.

Creative Designer

A Creative Designer has expertise in graphic and fashion designing. He is responsible for creating new fashion trends, stylish logos, new design models etc. Creative Designer must be innovative in his ideas and designing. Because they have a lot of competition in the market. They get handsome salary packages for their creative skills and services. The salary ranges from Rs.15,000-80,000 per month.

Mechanical Engineer

Mechanical engineering is a discipline that uses physics, engineering mathematics and scientific principle to design and manufacture different products. Like power-producing machines, such as electric generators, internal combustion engines etc. And also the power-using machines, such as air-conditioning systems. It is considered as one of the best and highly paid profession. The salary ranges from Rs.30,000-225,000 per month.

Aviation manager

The task of an aviation manager is to make certain the safety and navigation of any airline. This job is also considered as one of the highest-paying jobs. The working environment of an aviation manager is also very attractive. An individual will need a special kind of training and experience to be recruited in this job. The salary ranges from Rs.150,000-575,000 per month.

University Lecturers

In order to become a university lecturer, one must have a high level of education and vast experience. Lecturers are receiving attractive salaries packages in the educational sector of Pakistan who delivers lectures in their specialized subjects. There are different ranks of teachers which determine their salary. It starts from a lecturer and ends up at the rank of professor which has the highest salary. The salary ranges from Rs.30, 000-350,000 per month.

Check out? Top Travel Destinations in Pakistan 2020

Nuclear Engineer

The primary objective of a nuclear engineer is to research and develop the processes, instruments, and systems used to derive benefits from nuclear energy and radiation. Many of these engineers are trying to find industrial and medical uses for radioactive materials. In order to acquire this job, one must be highly skilful and research-based. The salary package for this job ranges from Rs. 80,000 to 250,000.

Audit manager

The purpose of an audit Manager is to manage and organize audits by following the audit plan. An Audit Manager is responsible for organizing and managing internal audits according to audit plans. The primary duties of an Audit Manager include: overseeing the process of audits, making recommendations on policies, and ensuring that the organization fulfills international and governmental obligations of compliance. The salary package ranges from Rs. 50,000 to 200,000.

Conclusion:

Form all of the above-mentioned information, it is evident that there are some good and high paying jobs in Pakistan. Though, an extra effort and hard work is required to acquire a high wage job in the country.