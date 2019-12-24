There is a widespread perception that big screen movie actors are the ones who earn the most capital. The TV show actors in contrast are considered as mediocre. That mindset needs to be changed. Because the TV show actors are going side by side with movie actors. However, there is a slight difference but that doesn’t make a huge difference.

Today, TV shows have gained prominence. People are getting crazier about different TV shows. They cant even miss one single episode of it. These TV serials has attracted people by making them curious. Suspense is central part of a TV show.

TV show actors are highly paid as well. There are number of very popular seasons with very high IMDB ratings. Like Breaking Bad, Game of Thrones, Prison Break etc. These seasons have ended on a very high note. But interestingly, the actors of these TV shows haven’t been able to register their name on top 20 highest paid TV actors list of 2019-20. Actors from the TV shows Big Bang theory and Modern family have marked their names on top 20.

So, I will be sharing a list of top 20 highest paid TV actors of 2019-20. I have ranked the actors based on their annual earnings. Reference: Forbes

1.Sofia Vergara (Modern Family):

Sofía Margarita Vergara is a Colombian-American actress. She was the top-earning actress in American television in 2012, 2013, 2016 and 2019. Vergara stars as Gloria Pritchett in the popular ABC comedy “Modern Family”. She has a worth of $42.5 million per annum. As of 2019, she achieved a hilarious net worth of $160 million.

2. Jim Parsons (Big Bang Theory):

James Joseph Parsons is an American actor and producer. Parsons is known for acting as Sheldon Cooper in the popular CBS TV show, ‘The Big Bang Theory’. He earns about $26.5 million per year for acting in the TV show. In 2019, Jim Parsons enjoys a net worth of $80 million.

3. Johnny Galecki (Big Bang Theory):

John Mark Galecki is an American actor. He played Leonard Hofstadter in the CBS TV show The Big Bang Theory and David Healy in the ABC drama season Roseanne. Johnny Galecki is high on the list with $25 million income per year. Johnny Galecki’s estimated net worth is $50 million.

4. Kaley Cuoco (Big Bang Theory):

Kaley Christine Cuoco is an American actress and producer. She is playing a role of a fictional character Penny in the famous TV serial ‘Big Bang Theory’. Forbes ranked Kaley Cuoco with an astonishing earning of $25.5 million per year. Along with this, she has a net worth of $ 55 million.

5. Ellen Pompeo (Grey’s Anatomy):

Ellen Kathleen Pompeo is an American actress, director, and producer. She has been casted as the main actor and series’ protagonist, Meredith Grey, a surgical intern at the fictional Seattle Grace Hospital since the show’s pilot episode. According to the Forbes estimate, she earns $23.5 million per year from its TV show. Ellen has an estimated net worth of $70 million.

6. Simon Helberg (Big Bang Theory):

Yet another member on the list of this famous TV show “Big Bang Theory”. Simon Maxwell Helberg is an American actor, comedian, and musician. He is popular for playing a role of Howard Wolowitz in the TV show, The Big Bang Theory. Simon has a worth of almost $23.5 million per year. The estimated net worth of Simon is $45 million.

7. Kunal Nayyar (Big Bang Theory):

Surely, that’s not the end. Kunal is yet another actor from Big Bang theory on the list. Kunal Nayyar is a British-Indian actor and is famous for his role as Raj Koothrappali in the CBS TV show, The Big Bang Theory. He earns almost as same as above two members which is $ 23.5 million. The estimated net worth is $45 million.

8. Mark Harmon (NCIS):

Thomas Mark Harmon is an American television and film actor. He was a former football player and also appeared in various TV shows.He is playing a role of Special Agent Jethro Gibbs on famous TV show NCIS. He is earning $19 million per year. Mark has a total net worth of $90 million.

9. Ed O’Neill (Modern Family):

Edward Leonard O’Neill is an American actor and comedian. He is the highest-paid celebrity star of Modern Family. Ed has a salary of $14 million per annum. His total net worth is around $65 million.

10. Eric Stonestreet (Modern Family):

Eric Allen Stonestreet is an American actor and comedian. He is best known for playing a role of Cameron Tucker in the ABC TV show Modern Family. Eric has a salary of $13.5 million per year. The total estimated net worth of Eric is $45 million.

11. Mariska Hargitay (Law and Order):

Mariska Magdolna Hargitay is an American actress. She gained popularity from her role as New York Police Department Captain Olivia Benson, on the NBC drama series Law & Order. She earns $13 million per year. Mariska has a total net worth of $50 million.

12. Jesse Tyler Ferguson (Modern Family):

Jesse Tyler Ferguson is an American actor. He earned prominence for playing a role of Mitchell Pritchett on the TV serial Modern Family. He earns almost $13 million per annum. Jesse has a total net worth of $20 million.

13. Julie Bowen (Modern Family):

Julie Bowen Luetkemeyer is an American actress. She has gained popularity for playing Aunt Gwen on Dawson’s Creek, Carol Vessey on Ed, Denise Bauer on Boston Legal, Sarah Shephard on Lost, and currently Claire Dunphy on the comedy Modern Family. She has a whooping salary of $12.5 million. The total net worth of Julie Bown is $18 million.

14. Ty Burrell (Modern Family):

Yet another member of this comedy show falls in our list. Tyler Gerald Burrell is an American actor and comedian. He originally rose to prominence in several roles on Broadway including Macbeth, and the off-Broadway plays Corners, The Blue Demon, Burn This, and Show People. He has a worth of $12 million per annum. The total net worth of Ty is $26 million.

15. Mayim Bialik (Big Bang Theory):

Mayim Chaya Bialik is an American actress, author, and neuroscientist. She played a role of neurobiologist Amy Farrah Fowler on the CBS TV show Big Bang Theory. She also earns almost $12 million per year. Mayim has a total net worth of $25 million.

16. Melissa Rauch (Big Bang Theory):

Melissa Ivy Rauch is an American actress. She is known for playing Bernadette Rostenkowski-Wolowitz on the CBS TV show The Big Bang Theory. She has a salary of $12 million per annum. The total net worth of Melissa is $8 million.

17. Andrew Lincoln (The Walking Dead):

Andrew James Clutterbuck, better known by his stage name Andrew Lincoln, is an English actor. His first major role was as the character Egg in the BBC drama This Life. He appeared in the famous TV show “The Walking Dead” as Rick Grimes. He earns $11 million per year. The total net worth of Andrew is $16 million.

18. Kerry Washington (Scandal):

Kerry Marisa Washington is an American actress. She gained wide public fame for playing a role of Olivia Pope, a crisis management expert, in the ABC TV show Scandal. She has a salary of $11 million per annum. And the total net worth of Kerry is $18 million.

19. Claire Danes (Homeland):

Claire Catherine Danes is an American actress. She is the recipient of three Emmy Awards, four Golden Globe Awards, and two Screen Actors Guild Awards. She appeared as Carrie Mathison in the TV show Homeland. Claire earns about $9 million per year. She has a total net worth of $25 million.

20. Pauley Perrette (NCIS):

Pauley Perrette is an American actress. She is known for playing Abby Sciuto in the television series NCIS. She earns about $8.5 million per year. Pauley has a total net worth of $22 million.