Previously, I have written an article on number mobile, Internet and Social media users in Pakistan. Now, i am going to share some more interesting facts related to most visited websites in Pakistan.

Top 20 most visited Websites in Pakistan

First i am going to share a list of top 10 most visited websites given by Similarweb.

# Website Category Monthly Traffic Time per visit Pages per visit 1. Youtube.com Streaming video 126,600,000 29M 59S 13.2 2. Google.com Search 119,800,000 15M 18S 10.7 3. Facebook.com Social 43,890,000 15M 02S 12.1 4. WhatsApp.com Social 10,940,000 2M 47S 1.6 5. Google.com.pk Search 9,446,000 8M 50S 6.4 6. Yahoo.com Search Engine 6,089,000 8M 25S 6.1 7. Wikipidea.org Reference 4,887,000 4M 34S 2.9 8. Twitter.com Social 4,386,000 13M 36S 13.2 9. Live.com Search 3,706,000 9M 49S 8.3 10. Instagram.com Social 3,543,000 10M 44S 17.7

As you can see, Youtube is at the top of the list and monthly traffic is around 126.6 million. According to this stat, Google has been ranked second with 119.8 million monthly. And so on, you can see the remaining in the given table.

Now i am going to quote another table with top 20 most visited website in Pakistan. The data provided in following table is given by Alexa.

# Website Time per visit Page per visit 1. Google.com 12M 09S 14.6 2. YouTube.com 11M 44S 6.7 3. Facebook.com 17M 48S 7.8 4. Google.com.pk 5M 16S 6.7 5. Urdupoint.com. 4M 53S 3.7 6. Yahoo.com 4M 34S 4.4 7. Wikipedia.org 3M 55S 3.0 8. Hamariweb.com 3M 48S 2.5 9. Blogspot.com 3M 32S 2.7 10. Daraz.pk 14M 36S 9.0 11. Live.com 4M 53S 5.0 12. Amazon.com 4M 53S 9.0 13. Olx.com.pk 7M 51S 7.5 14. Fiverr.com 12M 36S 7.1 15. Stackoverflow.com 5M 56S 3.8 16. Dawn.com 5M 59S 2.5 17. Express.pk 8M 52S 4.2 18. Dunyanews.tv 4M 10S 2.7 19. Twitter.com 10M 48S 7.8 20. Netflix.com 10M 48S 2.7

So as you can see, in this list Google is on the top. While the other ones are more or less same to previous table.

Check out? Top 15 most followed people on Instagram

Sources:

Alexa and Similarweb