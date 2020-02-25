Top 20 most visited Websites in Pakistan
Previously, I have written an article on number mobile, Internet and Social media users in Pakistan. Now, i am going to share some more interesting facts related to most visited websites in Pakistan.
First i am going to share a list of top 10 most visited websites given by Similarweb.
|#
|Website
|Category
|Monthly Traffic
|Time per visit
|Pages per visit
|1.
|Youtube.com
|Streaming video
|126,600,000
|29M 59S
|13.2
|2.
|Google.com
|Search
|119,800,000
|15M 18S
|10.7
|3.
|Facebook.com
|Social
|43,890,000
|15M 02S
|12.1
|4.
|WhatsApp.com
|Social
|10,940,000
|2M 47S
|1.6
|5.
|Google.com.pk
|Search
|9,446,000
|8M 50S
|6.4
|6.
|Yahoo.com
|Search Engine
|6,089,000
|8M 25S
|6.1
|7.
|Wikipidea.org
|Reference
|4,887,000
|4M 34S
|2.9
|8.
|Twitter.com
|Social
|4,386,000
|13M 36S
|13.2
|9.
|Live.com
|Search
|3,706,000
|9M 49S
|8.3
|10.
|Instagram.com
|Social
|3,543,000
|10M 44S
|17.7
As you can see, Youtube is at the top of the list and monthly traffic is around 126.6 million. According to this stat, Google has been ranked second with 119.8 million monthly. And so on, you can see the remaining in the given table.
Now i am going to quote another table with top 20 most visited website in Pakistan. The data provided in following table is given by Alexa.
|#
|Website
|Time per visit
|Page per visit
|1.
|Google.com
|12M 09S
|14.6
|2.
|YouTube.com
|11M 44S
|6.7
|3.
|Facebook.com
|17M 48S
|7.8
|4.
|Google.com.pk
|5M 16S
|6.7
|5.
|Urdupoint.com.
|4M 53S
|3.7
|6.
|Yahoo.com
|4M 34S
|4.4
|7.
|Wikipedia.org
|3M 55S
|3.0
|8.
|Hamariweb.com
|3M 48S
|2.5
|9.
|Blogspot.com
|3M 32S
|2.7
|10.
|Daraz.pk
|14M 36S
|9.0
|11.
|Live.com
|4M 53S
|5.0
|12.
|Amazon.com
|4M 53S
|9.0
|13.
|Olx.com.pk
|7M 51S
|7.5
|14.
|Fiverr.com
|12M 36S
|7.1
|15.
|Stackoverflow.com
|5M 56S
|3.8
|16.
|Dawn.com
|5M 59S
|2.5
|17.
|Express.pk
|8M 52S
|4.2
|18.
|Dunyanews.tv
|4M 10S
|2.7
|19.
|Twitter.com
|10M 48S
|7.8
|20.
|Netflix.com
|10M 48S
|2.7
So as you can see, in this list Google is on the top. While the other ones are more or less same to previous table.
Sources:
Alexa and Similarweb