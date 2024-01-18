Top Fixed Broadband & Mobile Internet Providers In Pakistan: Q4 2023 Report

Speedtest.net is also known as Speedtest by Ookla. The web testing and network diagnostics company was founded in 2006. It is based in Seattle, Washington, United States. For all those unaware, it is a web service that provides free analysis of Internet access performance metrics including connection data rate, and latency. It is the flagship product of Ookla. Recently, Speedtest Intelligence revealed Pakistan’s broadband and mobile internet speeds for Q4 2023. Let’s dig into it.

Pakistan Median Country Speeds In December 2023

Top Fixed Broadband Providers in Pakistan in Q4 2023

According to the latest report by Speedtest Global Index, the first position of fixed broadband provider in Pakistan in Q4 2023 is taken by Transworld. The company delivered the fastest median download speed at 22.08 Mbps. Regarding the lowest median multi-server latency in Q4 2023, Connect Communications registered the lowest figure in Pakistan at 12 ms. Transworld did consistently well in this department as well. It registered the median multi-server latency at 16 ms. While calculating the consistency of each fixed broadband provider’s performance, it was found that Transworld again took the post. It had the highest Consistency in Pakistan during Q4 2023, with 46.1% of results showing at least a 25 Mbps minimum download speed and 3 Mbps minimum upload speed. Let’s have a look:

Top Mobile Internet Providers in Pakistan in Q4 2023

According to Speedtest Intelligence, Jazz took the first spot among the top mobile operators in Pakistan in Q4 2023. It delivered the fastest median download speed at 21.38 Mbps. Regarding the lowest median multi-server latency in Q4 2023, Zong registered the lowest figure in Pakistan at 45 ms. Zong did very well in this department. While calculating the consistency of each mobile internet provider’s performance, it was found that Zong again took the spot. It had the highest Consistency in Pakistan during Q4 2023, with 83.2%. Let’s have a look: