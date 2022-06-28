We connect with computers through coding, which is also called computer programming. Coding is similar to writing a set of instructions because it instructs a machine on what to do. You can instruct computers what to do or how to behave much more quickly by learning to write code. Furthermore, in today’s world where technology is proliferating at a rapid pace, coding has become more relevant than ever before. So today, we are going to mention the top free authentic websites to learn different programming languages.

6 Free Authentic Websites to Learn Programming Languages

1) CSS-tricks.com (for learning CSS):

Cascading Style Sheets or CSS is a language for creating style sheets that describe how a document is presented in a markup language, such as HTML or XML. Along with HTML and JavaScript, CSS is a key component of the World Wide Web. So you can become a CSS expert by learning a free course on CSS tricks.

2) LearnJavaScript.online (For Learning java script):

Along with HTML and CSS, the computer language known as JavaScript, or JS, is one of the foundational elements of the World Wide Web. Today, around 98% of websites employ JavaScript on the client-side to control how web pages behave, frequently integrating third-party libraries. So, you can learn javascript for free on LearnJavaScript.online.

3) React-tutorial.app (For learning React):

React is a front-end JavaScript toolkit that is free and open-source for creating user interfaces based on UI components. It is kept up-to-date by Meta and a group of independent programmers and businesses. You can learn to React for free on React-tutorial.app.

4) rapidapi.com/hub (For Learning API):

An application programming interface or API facilitates communication between two or more computer programs. It is a form of software interface that provides a service to other software programs. An API specification is a document or standard that explains how to construct or use such a connection or interface. So you can learn API for free on rapidapi.com/hub.

5) SQLbolt.com (For Learning SQL):

Programmers use the domain-specific language SQL to manage data stored in relational databases or for stream processing in relational data stream management systems. You can learn SQL for free on SQLbolt.com.

6) cryptozombies.io (For Learning Blockchain):

A blockchain is a distributed ledger between computer network nodes. A blockchain serves as an electronic database for storing data in digital form. The most well-known use of blockchain technology is for preserving a secure and decentralized record of transactions in cryptocurrency systems like Bitcoin. You can visit cryptozombies.io to learn blockchain for free.

