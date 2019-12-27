Top Internet Service Providers in Pakistan

The internet has become the base for almost every aspect of life and running world affairs. Ranging from communication to business and becoming a life style. Interconnectedness is one of the most underlying variable of the Internet. Due to which people tend to stay updated all the time. Therefore, the internet has become a necessity of daily life. After having our thoughts on the internet, the very next thing which comes in our mind is the speed of the internet. It can be considered as a very debatable topic. The speed of the internet depends on the quality of the service providers. There are currently 3 million users of the internet in Pakistan. So providing internet service is not a very easy job.

However, there are some famous and top high speed internet service providers in Pakistan. So, today i am going to quote a list of best internet service providers in Pakistan.

Here’s the list of top Internet service providers (ISP) in Pakistan.

PTCL:

PTCL is the top ISP of Pakistan. The PTCL is semi-government and it controls major internet related infrastructure in the country which includes undersea fiber optics. If you have lived in Pakistan, you must be well aware of this famous internet service provider. Currently, PTCL has the largest number of users in Pakistan. PTCL provides landline, internet, and TV services. Its services include traditional Wi-Fi router system, wireless facilities such as Wingle, EVO CarFi, PTCL EVO and also offers Smart TV option for its users. PTCL is an economical as well as reliable. The process of installation is easy.

However, there is a con as well. The customer service and complaint mechanism is not much efficient. But its getting better in a competing market.

Must see? Fire breaks out at the Internet and TV headoffice, Karachi

STORMFIBER:

StormFiber made a major investment in building secure, affordable efficient and convenient infrastructure via fiber optics while other ISPs rely on the outdated technology network based on copper. StormFiber also offers great television coverage and fast internet broadband.

It lies on the second place because StormFiber’s coverage is limited to Karachi districts, including Clifton, Defense, PECHS, and some areas of Gulshan, while its services are also accessible in certain areas of Faislabad and Lahore.

NAYATEL:

In Faisalabad, Rawalpindi and Islamabad, Nayatel offers great internet connection and high-speed FTTH services. Thousands of Nayatel customers say the business has a triple-play bundle offering good customer facilities. The triple play package includes features such as HD or SD TV, telephony, and broadband.

Check out? Alcatel-Mobile And Internet Service Provider, Is Soon To Arrive In Pakistan!

QUBEE:

Qubee is Pakistan’s renowned ISP that uses high-end WiMax technology to provide high-speed internet service. Their internet packages are limited because they provide a limited range of service followed by a policy of reasonable use from 1 MB to 3 MB. The business aims to improve its services ‘ efficiency, speed and cost. Qubee provides portable shuttle systems that can be transported to different countries or cities. Such devices are smart, convenient, and are used as devices for plug-in and play. It is ideal for business users who want to stay connected on the go always. In Lahore, Islamabad, and Karachi, broadband coverage and services are available.

OPTIX:

Most households in limited areas of Karachi and Lahore have access to the fiber to home broadband connection services called Optix. Optix customers will benefit from seamless coverage by choosing a single or triple play package that includes mobile, internet and television services.

WI-TRIBE:

Wi-Tribe systems in Pakistan became available in 2009. The Qatar-based company became famous for providing in a short span its outstanding services and high-speed internet across Pakistan. The dominant ISP soon clashed with other well-known ISPs. Together with quality internet, the high-end customer service assured customers of the technology. It owns creative as well as a unique design that can fulfill customer satisfaction and fits best to everyone need. It was the first ISP to introduce 4G technology.

CONCLUSION: The above mentioned are Pakistan’s top high-speed internet providers. Before selecting an ISP, it’s wise to do your homework and pick the package based on your daily data use, the internet speed you need, and how much you can pay for the broadband, happy browsing.