Top Upcoming Budget & Midrange Smartphones in Pakistan: June-July 2025 Preview

Pakistan’s smartphone market is poised for an exciting period as several major brands prepare to launch new models between June and July 2025. Brands like Tecno, Infinix, Oppo, and Realme are gearing up to introduce their latest models, each offering unique features and competitive pricing. With the impact of PTA taxes and currency fluctuations on smartphone affordability, these brands aim to deliver enhanced value at competitive prices. Here’s a comprehensive look at the anticipated launches:

Oppo Reno 14 Series

Oppo’s Reno 14 series, including models CPH2737 (Reno 14) and CPH2743 (Reno 14F), is anticipated to offer a blend of stylish design and advanced camera capabilities. The Reno 14 is expected to feature a 6.59-inch AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 5G chipset. It may include a 50MP triple rear camera setup and a 6000mAh battery with 80W fast charging. The anticipated price in Pakistan is around PKR 95,999.

The Reno 14F is anticipated to offer a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, along with the Dimensity 7050 processor, 45W charging, and a dual 50MP rear camera system. It is expected to be priced at approximately PKR 77,999.

Realme GT 7: The Flagship Killer

Realme’s GT 7 is poised to challenge flagship smartphones with its top-tier specifications. The device is expected to feature a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 144 Hz refresh rate, powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400e 5G processor. It is a powerful chipset and competes with the likes of Snapdragon 8 Elite, A18 Pro, etc.

Moreover, the smartphone is expected to arrive with a 50MP triple rear camera setup and a massive 7000mAh battery supporting 120W fast charging. All these specs show that the smartphone is really going to give a hard time to flagship models in the Pakistani market. The anticipated price of the Realme GT7 in Pakistan is around PKR 154,999.

Tecno Spark 40 Series

Tecno will reportedly launch its Spark 40 series, comprising the Spark 40 Pro, Spark 40, and Spark 40C. The Spark 40 Pro is expected to feature a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, powered by the MediaTek Helio G200 chipset. It may come with a 50MP rear camera and a 5000mAh battery supporting 33W fast charging. The anticipated price of the Spark 40 Pro in Pakistan is around PKR 44,500.

The standard Spark 40 may offer a 6.6-inch IPS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate, equipped with the Helio G85 processor and a 50MP rear camera. It is expected to be priced at approximately PKR 34,000.

The Spark 40C, targeting low-budget consumers, could feature the Helio G37 chipset, a 50MP dual rear camera setup, and a 5000 mAh battery. Its expected price is around PKR 28,999.

Infinix Hot 60 Series

According to the sources, Infinix is also planning to launch the Hot 60 series, including the Hot 60 Pro+ and Hot 60 Pro. The Hot 60 Pro+ is expected to arrive with a body that is under 6 mm thick and should become the “thinnest curved screen phone.” According to the sources, it may arrive with a 6.78-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display featuring a 120Hz refresh rate, powered by the MediaTek Helio G200 processor. It is also expected to include a 64MP rear camera and a 5000mAh battery with 45 W fast charging. Its expected price is around PKR 51,999.

The Hot 60 Pro might offer a 6.6-inch HD+ IPS LCD with a 90Hz refresh rate, equipped with the Helio G91 processor and a 50MP rear camera. It is expected to be priced at approximately PKR 35,999.

Conclusion

The upcoming months of June and July 2025 are set to bring a diverse range of smartphones to the Pakistani market, catering to various consumer preferences and budgets. From Tecno’s budget-friendly Spark 40 series to Realme’s high-performance GT 7, consumers can look forward to devices that offer improved displays, enhanced camera systems, and better overall performance. As official launch dates approach, more detailed information and confirmations are expected to emerge, providing consumers with a clearer picture of these exciting new offerings.