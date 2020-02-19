ToTok removed from Google Play for Spying People

With technology interventions, we have also welcomed many security threats. Technology has made our life more comfortable, but at the same time, it has given birth to many problems that are associated with security lapses. Many apps are accused of espionage and this time its totok’s turn. ToTok is an Emirati chat app that is charged with spying people.

ToTok removed from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

New York Times was the first one who published a report revealing how this app is acting as a spying tool. The digital security expert of New York Time has already informed that Emirati official about this app and how it was tracking them. There were even some links between Emirati hacking firms and the company which developed this app.

This app was most popular in the middle east, but it is downloaded in the US as well. This app was becoming one of the most downloaded apps until it was removed from the app stores. Both the platforms Google Play Store and App store had removed the apps without telling users any reason.

On the other hand, ToTok’s founder said that all these allegations are “shameless fabrication” by “distractors”, who were spreading misinformation and aiming to ruin their business. The company also said that this app is created, keeping in view users privacy at priority.

Also Read: Like Patrol, Instagram Spying App Removed from App Store