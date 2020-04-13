One of the most famous games PUBG Mobile brings regular updates for their players in the form of seasons with different themes. Currently, the Season 12 is underway, which started early in March, and now we started to see the leaks of Season 13, that are surfacing online. The expected name of the upcoming season is Toy Playground. We can suggest from the name that it will come with a toy theme. Users will get to see the Lego-themed colourful guns and character skins that look very similar to Power Rangers- the live-action superhero television series.

Toy Playground: The Expected Name of PUBG Mobile Season 13

Mr.Ghost Gaming- a YouTuber- said that Season 13 will be called ‘Toy Playground’. Because the skins for the items and weapons make them look like toys. Mr.Ghost Gaming shared a video with colourful Lego/Power Ranger theme, there we can see the Vector gun and a pistol. The Power Rangers themed character skins can also be seen in the video.

Players may also get a new AUG skin and a level 3 helmet skin in PUBG Mobile Season 13 Royale Pass, The players will also get a choice of costume rewards which include Lava Superman and Flash Superman in case, they purchase the Royale Pass.

However, PUBG Mobile has not confirmed any of the details for Season 13 but we will keep sharing with our readers if we come to know about new updates. So stick around like a glue 🙂

