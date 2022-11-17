Toyota Unveils New Prius Hybrids & All-Electric SUV Concept

The biggest automaker, Toyota is not giving up on its flagship Prius hybrid anytime soon. Instead of investing billions in all-electric vehicles amid criticism, the automaker hasn’t moved fast enough into the emerging segment. The automaker recently revealed new Prius hybrid and Prius Prime, plug-in hybrid electric vehicles which are considered “electrified” vehicles rather than all-electric. In addition to that, Toyota also unveiled an all-electric SUV concept with plant-based seating & an AI “personal” assistant in order to expand its “beyond zero” portfolio.

Toyota Introduces New Prius Models

The bZ compact crossover concept by the company debuted at the Los Angeles Auto Show. It is meant to showcase Toyota’s vision for its battery-electric future. The automaker has said it plans to launch 30 fully electric vehicles, including five under the Beyond Zero badge.

Last year, the Japanese automaker kicked off the Beyond Zero brand with the unveiling of the all-electric Toyota bZ4X. This vehicle was nearly identical to the Subaru Solterra that came to market earlier this year. Moreover, the SUV concept car showcases a “possible vision of the very near future” for its EV lineup. In addition to that, Toyota didn’t provide a timeline for the launch, however, it said the portfolio will support its goal to go carbon neutral by 2050.

Toyota revealed that the sleek bZ concept will push the wheels to the corners to achieve an aggressive stance, making it appear in motion when parked. Moreover, its silhouette will display short overhangs, sweepback angles, and a “narrowed-down cabin design” in order to create a futuristic look.

Inside, the car there will be seating made from plant-based and recycled materials and a semicircle-shaped steering wheel that will look like the top half has been lopped off. Yui, the name of the AI-based “personal agent,” will respond to requests from the front or rear passengers using sound and lights that will move around the cabin.

