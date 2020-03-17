Microsoft Bing has added a live dashboard that will help all the users to keep a track of the coronavirus status globally. The dashboard is available with the name of COVID-19 Tracker on bing.com/covid. Basically, the Bing COVID-19 Tracker will take information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), World Health Organisation (WHO), European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), and Wikipedia.

Track Coronavirus Status Globally with Microsoft Bing Live Dashboard

That will show the confirmed cases and the total number. It will also display a list of countries along with their condition. Moreover, the tracker will also provide related news for each individual country.

Other than the list of countries and total confirmed cases, the tracker will also show the active cases, the recovered cases, along with the number of fatal cases. You will get to see the red circles on the map on the various affected regions that indicates the active, recorded, and fatal cases for that particular region. The red circle will also show the news for that region including the videos from YouTube.

It has also been reported that Google has also launched a website with Verily Life Sciences which is informing people about the status of coronavirus in different regions.

