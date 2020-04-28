Google has introduced an interesting app for the parents to take control of their child activities. Now, Track Your Children’s Activity through Google Family Link App. Whether your children are younger or in their teens, the Family Link app lets you set digital ground rules to help guide them as they learn, play, and explore online.

The app lets you take some important actions. Some of them are as follows.

You can easily view your children activities by seeing how much time they are spending on their favourite apps.

You can also manage the apps your children want to download from Google Play Store by through handy notification on your device. You can approve or block the apps.

The app lets you choose teacher recommended apps that you can easily add directly to your children’s devices.

You can also see the right amount of screen time for your child. You can easily set bedtimes and screen time limits for their devices.

One of the most important features is that you can remotely lock the device whenever it is time to take a break.

The app lets you see the location of your child when they are out.

The App is available on Google Play Store and Apple Store. To get the app Click Here