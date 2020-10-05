Traffic E-Challan system is now operational in Punjab

The new initiative which was in process to be launched soon in Punjab has now become operational. E-Challan system is now functional in cities of province Punjab for effective monitoring of traffic.

High court ordered the authorities on Monday, to ensure the smooth operations in the designated areas. With new E-Challan system vigilant monitoring of the traffic rules will be observed. Any violation will not be tolerated with the help of automated vehicle number plate detectors or cameras. These cameras are being installed in different areas of the cities by Punjab Safe Cities Authorities (PSCA).

Earlier, perhaps before Covid-19 crippled our lives, this system was in order in the major cities of Punjab including Federal. People were aware of not violating the any traffic rule, in case the rule is violated, a driver will be charged with E-Challan. This system helps in maintaining the traffic and its rule in order and a document containing details regarding violation made by the driver. The moment the driver violates the rule, the picture is taken by the cameras installed and posted on the E-Challan form and sent it to the driver’s address.

So, in case if you are not sure if you have broken any law, or want to check if you have been fined for infringement. Go through the following directions on how you should check and pay your E-Challan.

How to check E-Challan online

Open the PSCA website and verify the status of the traffic infringement online.

Two blocks, one for your vehicle number and the other for your CNIC, will appear in front of you on the website.

By placing in the given blocks the necessary knowledge,

There are two ways that the E-Challans will be paid