The infrastructure of Pakistan Railways was not up to the mark as compared to that of other developed countries. But it seems like the government is now taking it seriously to upgrade the system. Now, to make it more digital, the Pakistan Railways is going to provide free Wi-Fi service in 40 trains very soon. Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi has revealed this under the directives of the Prime Minister.

He said improving Pakistan Railways is essential for the country’s progress. Not only this, but the Pakistan Railways is also working towards extending both passenger and freight services to Central Asia.

Train Travel Goes Digital: Pakistan Railways to Offer Free Wi-Fi in 40 Trains

He shared plans to shift 155 railway stations to solar power within two months. He also announced that free Wi-Fi service will soon be available in over 40 trains.

How Free Wi-Fi Will Be Helpful for Passengers:

Free Wi-Fi on trains will be very helpful for passengers in many ways. It allows people to stay connected with family, friends, and work during their journey without using mobile data. Professionals can work on the go, attend meetings, and respond to emails, making travel time more productive.

Students can use the internet for studying and completing assignments, while others can enjoy entertainment like videos, music, and reading online. It also helps passengers access travel updates, book tickets, and get important information even in areas with poor mobile signals. In emergencies, people can quickly contact help through online services. Overall, free Wi-Fi improves comfort, convenience, and digital access for everyone on board.

Pakistan Railways Hits Record Revenue

In the last 11 months, Pakistan Railways earned a record revenue of Rs 83 billion. This is Rs 6 billion more than what it earned during the same period last year.

Passenger trains brought in Rs42 billion. Freight trains earned Rs 29 billion. Another Rs 12 billion came from other sources.

Officials shared that the Karachi Division earned the most. It made Rs 13 billion from passenger trains and Rs 25 billion from freight. Lahore Division came next, with Rs 10 billion from passengers and Rs 0.75 billion from freight. Rawalpindi and Multan Divisions both earned around Rs 4 billion each from passenger trains.

However, last year the Pakistan railways earned only Rs77 billion.

Steps Toward Modernisation

Minister Abbasi promised to revive Pakistan Railways through hard work. He said the government is focused on modernising the system.

Recently, 30 new high-speed, high-capacity freight wagons were added. These wagons aim to boost the freight sector and help the business community.

