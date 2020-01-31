Transcending Borders, Zong 4G – A Traveler’s Dream

Press Release Last Updated: Jan 31, 2020
ong 4G, Pakistan’s leading telecommunication operator, is now offering its traveling customers LTE roaming across 75 countries and at more than 20,000 global destinations. Zong 4G has been increasing its international coverage and partnerships at an unprecedented speed and has forged partnerships with more than 100 international telecommunication operators to provide its customers with the best-in-class coverage experience.

Commenting on the milestone achievement Zong 4G’s official spokesperson said, “As a customer centric company, Zong 4G has a deep understanding of its customer’s needs. Keeping in mind its globe-trotting customers, Zong 4G is delivering on its promise of seamless connectivity and world class services. We will continue expanding our coverage as part of our strategy of bringing our customers an unprecedented connectivity experience.”

Below is the list of countries where Zong 4G’s prepaid and postpaid customers can enjoy seamless LTE roaming services:

Afghanistan Czech Republic Italy Oman Spain
Albania Dominican Jamaica Panama Sri Lanka
Algeria Egypt Kazakhstan Philippines Switzerland
Anguilla Estonia Kenya Puerto Rico Taiwan
Antigua Finland Kuwait Qatar Tajikistan
Australia France Luxembourg Romania Tanzania
Azerbaijan Greece Macau Russia Thailand
Bahrain Grenada Malaysia Saint Kitts and Nevis Turkey
Barbados Hong Kong Maldives Saint Lucia Turks and Caicos Islands
Belgium Hungary Malta Saint Vincent and the Grenadines UAE
British Virgin Islands Iceland Mauritius Satellite operator (Maritime Services) Uganda
Canada Indonesia Mexico Saudi Arabia UK
Cayman Islands Inflight Roaming Myanmar Sierra Leone Ukraine
China Iran New Zealand Singapore USA
Croatia Ireland Norway South Africa Uzbekistan

With an ambition to provide more ease to customers that travel for both business and leisure, Zong 4G is also offering the most affordable roaming packages for these countries. With over 14 Million 4G customers and more than 12,500 towers Zong 4G offers its customers the access to the most extensive network of the country.

