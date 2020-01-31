ong 4G, Pakistan’s leading telecommunication operator, is now offering its traveling customers LTE roaming across 75 countries and at more than 20,000 global destinations. Zong 4G has been increasing its international coverage and partnerships at an unprecedented speed and has forged partnerships with more than 100 international telecommunication operators to provide its customers with the best-in-class coverage experience.

Transcending Borders, Zong 4G – A Traveler’s Dream

Commenting on the milestone achievement Zong 4G’s official spokesperson said, “As a customer centric company, Zong 4G has a deep understanding of its customer’s needs. Keeping in mind its globe-trotting customers, Zong 4G is delivering on its promise of seamless connectivity and world class services. We will continue expanding our coverage as part of our strategy of bringing our customers an unprecedented connectivity experience.”

Below is the list of countries where Zong 4G’s prepaid and postpaid customers can enjoy seamless LTE roaming services:

Afghanistan Czech Republic Italy Oman Spain Albania Dominican Jamaica Panama Sri Lanka Algeria Egypt Kazakhstan Philippines Switzerland Anguilla Estonia Kenya Puerto Rico Taiwan Antigua Finland Kuwait Qatar Tajikistan Australia France Luxembourg Romania Tanzania Azerbaijan Greece Macau Russia Thailand Bahrain Grenada Malaysia Saint Kitts and Nevis Turkey Barbados Hong Kong Maldives Saint Lucia Turks and Caicos Islands Belgium Hungary Malta Saint Vincent and the Grenadines UAE British Virgin Islands Iceland Mauritius Satellite operator (Maritime Services) Uganda Canada Indonesia Mexico Saudi Arabia UK Cayman Islands Inflight Roaming Myanmar Sierra Leone Ukraine China Iran New Zealand Singapore USA Croatia Ireland Norway South Africa Uzbekistan

With an ambition to provide more ease to customers that travel for both business and leisure, Zong 4G is also offering the most affordable roaming packages for these countries. With over 14 Million 4G customers and more than 12,500 towers Zong 4G offers its customers the access to the most extensive network of the country.

