Transcribe Feature in Google Translate App Turns Live Speech to Text in Different Language

What’s even better than translating your native language to any other language to communicate with people effectively? Many would think its the best thing an app can do for us but stop there is much more to it. Google Translate app gets a new feature that offers live speech to text translation in 8 Languages.

This news was announced by Google CEO Sundar Pichai on his Twitter account. He mentioned that currently, the app is supporting only 8 languages; however, it plans to support more languages soon. If you have the latest version of the Google Translate app, this transcribe feature would be definitely available.

Google Translate App Get New Feature for Turning Voice to Text

This is not the first time that the company has come up with such an exciting feature. In its recorder app for Pixel 4, Google had added speech to text conversion, which remained quite effective.

We’re launching a Transcribe feature in Google Translate that can convert speech into another language as it’s happening. Starting in 8 languages, rolling out to Android today, more to come soon. #GoogleAIhttps://t.co/IMWjFgScVx — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) March 17, 2020

How this Feature Works?

Anyway, as the name suggests, this transcribe feature turns voice to text; however, there is something different about this feature. It listens to the text in one language and converts it to the other one in the form of text. Right now, the app is supporting a few languages including, English, German, Hindi, French, Portuguese, Spanish, Thai, and Russian.

How to get Google Transcribing Feature?

In order to use this transcribe feature, one needs to have the latest version of Google Translate installed in their Android devices. The latest version will show you the “Transcribe” option, which can be seen just beside the Camera and Conversation. Upon selecting transcribe, you need to select the source and target language from the drop-down list.

In a blog, post company has also revealed that one can pause, restart transcription by tapping the mic icon at any time. One can also choose a dark theme and can change the size of the text. This feature will perfectly work in a quiet environment.

