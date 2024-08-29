Beware! Transfer Your Money From Easypaisa Daily to Avoid Getting Blacklisted

A news source has claimed an increase in Easypaisa & JazzCash accounts being blacklisted without prior notice. It also quoted the story of an online seller, who frequently receives payments through JazzCash and Easypaisa. He used to transfer all funds to his bank account by 10 PM every night.

Recently, the seller’s Easypaisa account was suddenly blacklisted, with a balance of around PKR 150,000 frozen. Upon calling the Easypaisa helpline for assistance, the shopkeeper was informed that a transaction of PKR 10,000 had been made to its account by a person involved in fraudulent activities, which led to the blacklisting of both accounts.

After two weeks of unacknowledged complaints via Easypaisa’s social channels, the shopkeeper was advised to visit Telenor Microfinance Bank in Karachi. However, the journey which cost PKR 20,000 ended in frustration when the bank’s Clifton head office refused assistance and asked the seller to stick to the social channels.

The issue remains unresolved despite the seller explaining that the transaction was for a legal purchase. Moreover, the source said that this is not a single incident as the seller reported encountering at least 30 others with similar issues at the bank’s office. Therefore, online sellers are strongly urged to transfer funds to their bank accounts daily and avoid leaving large sums in mobile wallets to avoid the risk of being blacklisted.

Source: tazatareen

