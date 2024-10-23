Transworld Home Offers Exciting Discounts on High-Speed Internet Packages

Transworld Home has introduced a new exciting limited-time offer for online sign-ups. Customers can now avail of a discount of up to PKR 5,000 on their internet packages by subscribing through the official Transworld website. The promotion provides a good opportunity for users to access high-speed internet at a discounted price.

The offer covers packages offering speeds of up to 1,000 Mbps, making it ideal for gamers, streamers, and professionals requiring uninterrupted connectivity. The company is also known for delivering low ping rates, making it ideal for users who work on demanding tasks.

The promotion is available for a limited time, with terms and conditions applying. Interested customers are encouraged to take advantage of the offer and secure high-speed internet services at a discounted price. Click on this link to visit Transworld Home’s website for more details on the offer and package availability.

Terms & Conditions:

There are no installation charges on any Transworld package.

Packages rates on the website are exclusive of all applicable taxes.

Users can enjoy 100 Mbps speed on a 30 Mbps package on volume up to 150 GB and 100 Mbps speed on a 40 Mbps package on volume up to 250 GB.

In packages where there are no upfront charges, there is no hardware cost. However, the hardware will remain the property of Transworld-Home.

