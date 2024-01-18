Transworld Tops List as Fastest Fixed Broadband Provider in Q4 2023

Speedtest.net is an online service that offers a comprehensive analysis of Internet access performance metrics, encompassing connection speed, data rate, and latency. Daily, the company actively conducts over 18 million unique tests across various locations to assess internet speed and performance. In a recent disclosure by Speedtest Intelligence, the broadband and mobile internet speeds in Pakistan for the fourth quarter of 2023 were revealed

Broadband service providers underwent comprehensive testing based on three key criteria, namely:

Network Speed:

Network speed refers to the amount of data that can be transferred over a network connection in a given amount of time. It is usually measured in bits per second (bps) or bytes per second (Bps).

Network Latency:

Latency is the amount of time it takes for a packet of data to travel from its source to its destination. It is usually measured in milliseconds (ms). High latency can cause delays and make real-time applications, such as online gaming or video conferencing, difficult to use.

Network Consistency:

Consistency refers to the ability of a network to provide predictable performance. A consistent network will have low latency and minimal packet loss, while an inconsistent network may have high latency and frequent packet loss. Consistency is important for applications that require real-time communication, such as online gaming and video conferencing.

Following are the results of each category:

Top Fixed Broadband Providers in Pakistan in Q4 2023

Transworld emerged as the frontrunner among the top fixed broadband providers in Pakistan for the fourth quarter of 2023, showcasing impressive performance metrics. Transworld, as a leading fixed broadband provider in Pakistan, stands out for its remarkable data speed and service quality. Offering internet and TV services in major cities such as Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad, Transworld delivers impressive speeds of up to 100 Mbps alongside a diverse selection of over 100 HD channels. Transworld enjoys the status of an international Tier-1 operator, a distinction unmatched by any other ISP in Pakistan.

Fastest Median Download Speed

Transworld secured the lead with the fastest median download speed at 22.08 Mbps, outpacing other major providers in the market. The data, gathered through extensive testing, positions Transworld as a key player in delivering high-speed connectivity to users in Pakistan.

Lowest Median Multi-Server Latency

Connect Communications took the lead in the category of median multi-server latency, registering the lowest figure at 12 ms. The results, reflective of the efficiency in data transmission, indicate Connect Communications as a provider with minimal latency, contributing to a smoother online experience.

Consistency in Performance

When it comes to the consistency of service, Transworld once again stood out, boasting the highest consistency in Pakistan during Q4 2023. Impressively, 46.1% of results demonstrated a minimum download speed of 25 Mbps and a minimum upload speed of 3 Mbps, affirming Transworld’s commitment to providing reliable and consistent broadband services.

Top Mobile Internet Providers in Pakistan in Q4 2023

Moving on to mobile internet providers in Pakistan for Q4 2023, Jazz claimed the top spot among the leading operators, delivering the fastest median download speed at 21.38 Mbps. Zong, on the other hand, recorded the lowest median multi-server latency in Pakistan at 45 ms, showcasing excellent performance in this regard. In terms of consistency, Zong once again secured the top position, boasting an impressive 83.2% consistency rate in Pakistan during Q4 2023. Let’s have a look at the results: