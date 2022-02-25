Transworld (TWA) announces landing of another submarine cable SEA-ME-WE 6 in Pakistan

Transworld has announced addition of another submarine cable SEA-ME-WE 6 in its portfolio, which will be ready for service by Q1 2025. The Southeast Asia-Middle East-Western Europe 6 is a 19,200 km-long submarine cable system connecting Pakistan with multiple countries between Singapore and France. SEA-ME-WE 6 will offer one of the lowest latencies available between Southeast Asia, Middle East and Western Europe, transferring more than 100 Tbps, the equivalent of 40,000 high-definition videos each second.

The SEA-ME-WE 6 consortium includes Trans World Associates, Bangladesh Submarine Cable Company, Bharti Airtel Ltd. (India) Dhiraagu (Maldives), Djibouti Telecom, Mobily (Saudi Arabia), Orange (France), Singtel (Singapore), Sri Lanka Telecom, Telecom Egypt, Telekom Malaysia and Telin (Indonesia).

Speaking on the occasion Mr. Kamran Malik, President of Transworld said:

“To meet ever increasing demand of bandwidth and to play a pivotal role in the forthcoming era of 5G, Transworld has joined the SEA-ME-WE 6 consortium, to build the latest state of the art high-capacity submarine cable system. Once commissioned, SEA-ME-WE 6 coupled with SEA-ME-WE 5 and Transworld’s 100% owned private cable TW1 will deliver resilient, robust and redundant network connectivity with more flexibility and improved reliability to our customers. Transworld is poised to maintain its role as operator of the choice in post 5G era”

The new cable provides an additional layer of diversity and resilience for the high traffic density route between Asia and Europe, strengthening the overall network of each consortium partner, through trans-Egypt’s new geo-diversified crossings and landing points.

The added flexibility means service providers in the consortium can rapidly scale capacity, protect traffic from faults and lower total cost of network ownership.

