Transworld’s Misleading Marketing in Gulberg Greens Islamabad- A Publicity Stunt or Missed Opportunity?

Gulberg Greens Islamabad is located on the express highway. The society has some commercial units along with residential and thousands of people live in the area while many commutes for work. When it comes to internet connectivity, PTCL is the only company providing services in the area but according to the residents the services are not up to mark and people are anxiously waiting for new broadband companies to come and start their operations. Nayatel has not yet started providing services in the area but almost a week back, people started seeing Transworld streamers all over Gulberg, with the tagline “Transworld now in Gulberg”. However, it was Transworld’s Misleading Marketing in Gulberg Greens Islamabad, told Mr, Kamran Qamar.

While narrating this story, Mr. Kamran Qamar, CEO of Massomm Solutions having an office in Gulberg Greens told me that upon looking at the streamers he got very excited and called the helpline number given on the streamers. When he told the agent that wants to get a new connection, it took them several minutes to check and come back with an answer that their services are not being served in society. When he told the agent about the streamers of Transworld, the team didn’t know about it and said we didn’t have services available in the city.

It is not just the story of Mr. Qamar Kamar, many other people also told me that they witnessed the same situation. Upon listening to the story I decided to give it a try to check if they are right. When I called, the same was told to me and when I told her about the streamers with the text: Transworld now available in Gulberg”, she told me that she will talk to the officials and that they provide their services in such areas with one link. I told her that for this they will not advertise it in Gulberg and asked her to check with head office and get back to me with an answer.

I was not contacted back by anyone. Transworld’s Misleading Marketing in Gulberg Greens created a wave of anger among people since whenever they called the helpline, they weren’t assisted and were answered that services are not available.

If transworld is thinking to bring the services to society but is not fully functional, what was the point of this misleading marketing? Companies need to be quite responsible when coming up with such marketing techniques and should only market new products or services when they are fully prepared for it, otherwise instead of “Transworld now in Gulberg”, they should have transmitted the message of Transworld coming soon. No doubt, it is either a publicity stunt or the company has missed an opportunity of getting multiple clientele due to misleading advertisement.

