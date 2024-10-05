Traversaal.ai from Pakistan Wins Meta APAC AI Accelerator Finals in Singapore

In a proud moment for Pakistan, the Traversaal.ai team has won the prestigious Meta APAC AI Accelerator Finals in Singapore. Their innovative project, a virtual tutor leveraging Meta’s Llama technology, earned them a $100,000 USD grant. This groundbreaking solution offers high-quality learning resources in both English and Urdu, reflecting the immense talent within “Tech Destination Pakistan” while addressing critical societal challenges like educational inequality.

Runners-up from Indonesia and New Zealand were also recognized, further emphasizing Pakistan’s growing stature as a hub for technological development and AI-driven solutions, and reinforcing its position as an emerging leader in the global digital economy.

Commenting on this momentous achievement, Ms. Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Minister of State for IT & Telecommunication, said, “The success of Traversaal.ai at the Meta APAC AI Accelerator Finals highlights the growing role of Pakistan as a major force in AI innovation. The government’s commitment to fostering technological progress is bearing fruit, and events like the Meta Llama Pitchathon demonstrate our dedication to empowering local talent and positioning Pakistan as a global tech destination.”

Mr. Adeel Aijaz Shaikh, CEO Ignite, added:

“Traversaal.ai’s victory is a testament to the incredible potential of Pakistan’s tech ecosystem. At Ignite, we are committed to supporting ground-breaking ideas that drive technological progress and solve pressing societal issues. This win at the Meta APAC AI Accelerator Finals showcases Pakistan’s capacity to lead in the AI sector and our journey towards establishing ‘Tech Destination Pakistan’ on the global stage.”

Earlier this year, Pakistan made history by hosting Asia-Pacific’s first Meta Llama Pitchathon at Ignite – NICAT. This landmark event was a significant step in positioning “Tech Destination Pakistan” on the global AI innovation map, with strong government backing. The Pitchathon attracted AI enthusiasts and innovators from across Pakistan, showcasing the nation’s potential to become a key player in the global digital economy.

The call for competition began on July 19, 2024 attracting 112 submissions. After a rigorous selection process, seven teams were shortlisted by e27 and Meta officials to pitch their ideas in the final round on August 13, 2024, before a distinguished panel of judges. The panel meticulously evaluated each project based on technical feasibility, potential impact, and responsible AI usage.

On August 20, 2024 in the presence of Ms. Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Minister of State for IT & Telecommunication as chief guest along with Mr. Simon Milner, Meta’s Vice President of Public Policy for the Asia-Pacific region and Mr. Adeel Aijaz Shaikh, CEO Ignite the Pitchathon’s top three finalists showcased ground-breaking innovations poised to make a significant social impact.

Traversaal.ai, with a team from San Francisco, proposed “UrduLlama,” a large language model (LLM) designed for the Urdu language to combat educational inequality and illiteracy in Pakistan. Answer AI, a team with members from Pakistan and the USA, introduced “OpportunityGateway,” a platform offering personalized and affordable IELTS test preparation tools. Islamabad-based vResolv Pvt Ltd presented “Qazi AI,” a legal AI assistant aimed at addressing Pakistan’s judicial backlog by streamlining judicial processes.

Also Read: Lucky Landmark-led Consortium Signs Agreement with Ignite for NIC Karachi