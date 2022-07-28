Trending Smartphones in 2022- The Top 7 Smartphones To Buy In 2022

CONS

Google Pixel 6 Pro is a worthy runner-up in the race of top smartphones. It is one of the best camera smartphones available in the market right now. Together with that, it also comes with great performance capabilities so, it’s also suitable for people interested in gaming. The Google device range will always be the first one to get access to the latest builds and updates of Android. So, if you want to invest your money in a good smartphone with a plethora of features, it is definitely a fine option.

Also Read: 6 Best Smartphones Under PKR 60000 in Pakistan

Motorola G Power 2022 is a budget-friendly handset with some promising features.

The Moto G Power (2022) comes with a slightly smaller 6.5-inch HD+ display, complete with a central punch hole camera. The smartphone packs a 90Hz refresh rate. Moreover, the handset boasts a standard 5,000mAh battery to keep the lights on. The best part is that it lasts between two and three days at light to moderate usage. So, this smartphone has very decent battery life. The smartphone comes with a triple camera setup. In this model, the company has moved the array of cameras from the center of the back panel into the top left corner and kicked the primary camera to 50MP. It delivers solid results in most situations, especially given good lighting. In addition to all this, Motorola chose to ditch Qualcomm for its latest Moto G Power, moving to the MediaTek Helio G37.

CONS

No 5G connectivity

Comes with Android 11

Plastic backing

Slow responses sometimes

Reasons To Buy

It is the most affordable phone in the list discussed above

The handset comes with great core features including unbeatable battery life, an amazing camera setup at a very less price as compared to other flagships.

Verdict

Motorola is known for its budget-friendly smartphones. If you want a phone with some promising features at a less price, then this is surely a good option. The Moto G Power (2022) is an excellent buy for under $200 in 2022. However, it’s worth mentioning here that it lacks a few high-end features. The body of the smartphone is plastic, and the screen’s colors seem a bit muted and dim. You may notice lag if you’re multitasking for work, or playing the latest games on it. However, if you want a great phone for everyday web browsing, emails, calls, and social media with good battery life, then it is not the worst option to consider.

Also Read: 5 Best Smartphones Under PKR 20000 in Pakistan

Apple iPhone SE (2022) is a pint-sized wonder that’s powerful and affordable. It is one of the amazing trending smartphones in 2022.

Specifications

The smartphone comes with a brilliant 4-inch Retina display. It makes everything on Apple iPhone SE, vibrant and sharp. The display of the smartphone comes with the support of multiple languages and characters simultaneously. Furthermore, it also comes with a fingerprint-resistant oleophobic coating. In addition to that, it also features a LCD multi-touch display with IPS technology. The smartphone is powered by a dual-core Apple A9 chip with 2GB RAM and 16/64GB default memory capacity. The camera department of the handset houses 12-megapixel at the rear. It comes with a f/2.2 aperture, 5-element lens, 5x digital zoom, live photos with stabilization, local tone mapping, face detection, true tone flash, and many more features. The selfie shooter of 1.2-megapixel featuring f/2.4 aperture is also present. Moreover, the handset comes with a built-in rechargeable 1642 mah lithium-ion battery, with a standby time of 10 days.

Pros & Cons

Powerful A15 Bionic chip

Affordable price

Excellent image processing

Compact in size

CONS Out-Dated bezels and design

Unexciting LCD panel

Reasons To Buy

It is quite affordable as compared to the other variants of the iPhone 13 series.

It is powerful and future-proof.

Verdict

It is quite obvious that you’re getting Apple’s latest A15 Bionic chip with the same performance spec as the iPhone 13 Pro in this mini version. The smartphone also comes with 4GB of RAM, 64GB, 128GB, or 256GB of storage, and a decent battery. However, this handset is not designed for heavy use, otherwise, you may struggle to make it through the day with much left in the tank. It’s a good phone overall if you don’t want to use it for long-term gaming or multitasking.

Also Read: 8 Best Smartphones Under 40000 in Pakistan (2022)

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is the biggest and the best folding phone in the market. It is the top trending smartphone in 2022 with promising features.

Specifications

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is a foldable phone with a plethora of features. It comes with a cover display of a 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel with a 2268 x 832 resolution and 1200 nits of peak brightness. It is quite obvious that the outer panel is virtually identical to the cover screen of the Z Fold 2, but the big upgrade is that it now has a much smoother 120Hz refresh rate. The inner display of the handset is of 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x screen with a QXGA+ resolution of 2208 x 1768 and a 120Hz refresh rate for ultra-smooth scrolling. Furthermore, the smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. It comes up with 12GB of RAM, and a choice between 256 or 512GB of UFS3.1 storage. In addition to that, a dual-cell battery creates a total capacity of 4,400 mAh to keep its lights on. Moreover, Samsung offers ample charging options as well. The smartphone comes with a triple camera system on the back with each sensor clocking in at 12MP.

Pros & Cons

PROS Improved screen durability and IPX8 waterproofing

Powerful hardware capabilities

Solid rear cameras

Great for multitasking and productivity

CONS Very expensive

Lackluster battery life

Reasons To Buy

If you want to carry a tablet around in your pocket, then it’s a good option.

It’s a great smartphone to boot

Verdict

We all know that the future doesn’t come cheap so, if you’re looking at a major investment then get your hands on a Galaxy Z Fold 3. This gadget is really cool having a veritable tablet screen hiding within your smartphone. The Z Fold 3 isn’t just a great folding phone, it’s a great smartphone in its own right as well with many high-end features. So, we have no hesitation in recommending it to you as the trending smartphone in 2022.

Also Read: 11 Best Smartphones Under PKR 25,000 in Pakistan (2022)

Points To Consider While Buying One Of The Trending Smartphones in 2022

We know that high-end smartphones are quite expensive nowadays. So, before investing in a phone, we need to think very carefully. So, if you are planning on getting a new trending smartphone in 2022, you need to consider certain things. However, before choosing any smartphone you need to get your priorities straight first. If you want a smartphone for daily use then keep an eye on the budget, features, durability, and product quality. On the other hand, if you want a phone for streaming or gaming, the smartphone needs to have good performance capability, a good battery, and memory capacity. In the same way, if you want to use a phone for vlogging or for capturing photos then you need a phone with a good camera set up and battery capacity as well. So, the main thing is to think about your needs, then make a decision. If you are a pro and want to keep an eye on each and every feature then check out the factors discussed below.

Design: There are different designs of smartphones available in the market now. So, it is better to choose the design according to your personal needs and tastes.

Display: I would recommend you to pick up a smartphone with at least HD resolution. In this modern era, smartphones are used for full HD displays and 4K resolution displays. If you buy a handset with a higher resolution display, everything will look clearer or brighter.

Processor: The processor is the most important thing to consider while buying a new smartphone. A powerful processor is required to process the data of the smartphone quickly. The fact is that, the more powerful the processor, the faster it will be able to work.

RAM: If your phone will have more RAM, it will run more apps simultaneously in the background.

Storage: I would recommend you to select a smartphone with at least 64GB of storage. It should have the opportunity to use a microSD or memory card slot. So, you don’t have to think about storage.

Camera: Many people think that the video or the picture quality of a smartphone depends on the number of megapixels of the camera. However, it is not true at all. The quality has nothing to do with the number of megapixels a camera has. All thing that matters is the type of lens it uses. Before buying a smartphone, make sure that the phone has a good lens together with good camera applications.

Battery: The last but not the least thing you need to take into consideration is the battery capacity. I would recommend you to have a smartphone with at least a 3000 mAh battery. For heavy use, you can opt for a smartphone with a 4000 mAh battery or more.

Budget: While buying a smartphone, you must keep in mind the budget. The price of a handset always depends on its features and configuration. So, always try to buy the smartphone that offers most of the promising features in your required price range. It will be the best option for you.

Best Android Phone

According to Phoneworld, the best Android Phone among all discussed above is the Galaxy S22 Ultra. It has the most powerful processor, a very good battery capacity, and an amazing camera setup. The design, display, storage, RAM everything is on point. It has all those promising features which a flagship phone must contain. So, according to me, it is one of the best trending smartphones in 2022.

Best iOS Phone

According to Phoneworld, the best iOS phone among all discussed above is the Apple iPhone 13. The smartphone offers much the same experience as the Pro version, with the same powerful A15 Bionic processor, 5G, a strong battery, and the latest iOS 15. Together with that, it has excellent camera and video capabilities in less price as compared to the other members of the iPhone 13 series. So, it is definitely one of the trending smartphones in 2022 with a plethora of features.

Upcoming Trending Smartphones in 2022

There are many flagship smartphones that are expected to make their debut this year. So, 2022 could be even better than 2021. The highly anticipated upcoming smartphones include iPhone 14 series, Google Pixel 7, Galaxy Z fold4, Google Pixel Fold, Oneplus 10T, Nokia 10, Galaxy Z flip 4, and many more.

What Will Future Smartphones Look Like in 2030?

No doubt, Foldable phones are the future of Smartphones. We all know that 8 years is a long time, and it’s highly likely that foldable phones will become more affordable and useful pretty soon. Furthermore, in the coming years, companies will launch more 5G phones and fewer 4G handsets, following the pattern of every new generation of connectivity. There will be new designs of phones having no ports at all. Ports will be a thing of the past in 2030 for sure. We hope to see some exciting new designs over the next few years. After a long period of advancement for the hardware inside our smartphones, it’s time to opt for some new styles to bring the best cell phones in the world.

When we want to buy a new smartphone many questions arise in our minds. Which is the best phone for me? What type of smartphone should I get? What is the best cell phone in the market today? And much more. So, in this article, I have jotted down the best options for trending smartphones in 2022. I hope it will help you to make the best decision. What do you guys think about the future of smartphones? Do share with us in the comment section. Stay tuned for more updates.

Also Read: 5 Best Smartphones To Gift Your Loved Ones in 2022