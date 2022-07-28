Trending Smartphones in 2022- The Top 7 Smartphones To Buy In 2022
Smartphones have become an important part of our lives in this modern era. It has become impossible for us to imagine a day without mobile phones. We use them everywhere, where ever we go. Smartphones perform every function which is required to make human life more comfortable that’s why these gadgets have become more important to us. However, we all know that smartphones especially the high-end ones are nowadays quite expensive. So, before investing in a phone, we need to think very carefully. Today, in this article, I am going to jot down the 7 Trending smartphones in 2022. I’ll be discussing all the details of the best mobile phones available in the market. Let’s get started.
List of Trending Smartphones in 2022
There are several Android phones as well as iPhones available at a range of pricing, from low-cost phones to high-end flagship phones in the market. Some of them have promising features like excellent cameras, displays, battery life, or a combination of the three. The top trending smartphones in 2022 that we have selected are mentioned down below:
- Apple iPhone 13 Pro
- Apple iPhone 13
- Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
- Google Pixel 6 Pro
- Moto G Power 2022
- Apple iPhone SE 2022
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3
Apple iPhone 13 Pro
iPhone 13 Pro is one of the trending smartphones in 2022. It comes with a plethora of features. From the design to the camera department, the handset is packed with promising features.
Specifications
iPhone 13 Pro comes with a 6.1-inch display with a smaller notch as compared to the iPhone 12 Pro or the iPhone 11 Pro. It comes with a 120Hz refresh rate display and offers a premium build with stainless steel frame and tempered glass protection at the front and the back. In addition, the iPhone 13 Pro is powered by the Apple A15 Bionic, which improves both CPU and GPU performance. The handset has a six-core CPU and a 5-core GPU with 6GB RAM and up to 1TB internal storage. Moreover, iPhone 13 Pro has a triple camera setup with large sensors. It includes three 12MP sensors, one is a wide-angle lens, an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a telephoto lens capable of offering 3x optical zoom. Furthermore, it can also shoot native 4K videos at 60fps in Dolby Vision format.
Pros & Cons
- Good performance
- Amazing camera and video performance
- long-lasting battery
- Very Smooth and responsive 120Hz screen
- Comes with up to 1TB storage option
- No fast charging
- No USB-C
Reasons To Buy
- iPhone 13 Pro is one of the best phones around with a triple camera setup if you have got money. The trio of cameras is powerful and capable, providing strong color accuracy and plenty of detail. In addition to that, the telephoto lens also has a macro mode to shoot surprisingly good images. So, it has a good camera trio.
- The 6.1-inch Super Retina display is clear and bright and uses the 120Hz ProMotion tech, making the performance seem even smoother and zipper.
- The all-new A15 Bionic processor is extremely powerful and capable of handling anything you’ll throw at it. The phone exhibits great performance.
Verdict
So, in short, it is the best smartphone around, with zippy performance, a great camera suite, and some good looks. So, if money is not the problem and you are looking for a high-end smartphone then iPhone 13 Pro is surely the best option right now.
Apple iPhone 13
Apple iPhone 13 is the most affordable trending smartphone in 2022 available in the market from the iPhone 13 series. It is also packed with promising features.
Specifications
The regular iPhone 13 packs a 6.1-inch Super Retina display which supports 1170 x 2532 pixels resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The display of the handset comes with a Ceramic Shield layer on top and has the traditional wide notch for the selfie camera. Like its other siblings, iPhone 13 is driven by Apple’s new-generation Hexa-core A15 Bionic processor which is built on a 5nm process. The smartphone comes with a 4GB RAM option with up to 512GB of Storage. Furthermore, the camera setup on the iPhone 13 comprises a 12MP primary sensor which is an ultra-wide-angle lens, and another 12MP sensor which is a wide-angle sensor. It boasts dual SIM support where you can use nano-SIM and e-SIM cards. In addition to that, iPhone 13 has an improved battery setup which is claimed to offer up to 2.5 hours of an additional backup than the previous-gen iPhone 12. The handset has both fast wired and wireless charging support.
Pros & Cons
Pros
- Fast performance
- Excellent camera and video capabilities
- Long-lasting battery life
- Still no USB-C
- No higher refresh rate
Reasons To Buy
- iPhone 13 offers much the same experience as the Pro version in less price.
- It also comes with a powerful Apple A15 Bionic processor having great and fast performance capabilities.
- The iPhone 13 cameras also support OIS and offer a Cinematic mode which enhances the imaging quality by capturing detailed effects and adjusting the focus automatically. If you want a phone with excellent cameras, it is a good option indeed.
Verdict
No doubt, Apple iPhone 13 is a well-loaded package that will suit your modern-day requirements other than most of the flagships phone available in the market right now. It is a well-known fact that the premium features come at a premium cost and you will have to shell out more than usual for this high-end phone. However, if you compare its price to its siblings then this surely is more affordable than them.
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
S22 Ultra is a highly anticipated member of the S22 series. S22 Ultra is the first S series phone to include Samsung’s S Pen and is one of the top trending smartphones in 2022.
Specifications
The flagship phone comes with a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The handset boasts Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. It boasts the top-notch hardware that delivers the kind of performance you expect from a top-end flagship in the year 2022. It is powered by a 5000mAh battery to keep the lights on. Furthermore, it comes with up to 12gigs of RAM, and 1TB of storage. In the camera department of the handset, a quad-camera setup is presented with two telephoto sensors. Furthermore, it comes with a 40MP Selfie shooter. The handset comes with S-pen that delivers a more realistic note-making experience on the gigantic screen due to reduced latency (2.8ms). Furthermore, the stylus is now more accurate and responsive allowing better writing and sketching/coloring experience.
Pros & Cons
- S Pen is highly accurate
- The versatile camera takes great photos
- The latest Snapdragon processor
- high refresh rate screen
- No fast battery charging
- Large and heavy in size
Reasons To Buy
- If you are looking for a stylus phone with promising features this surely is a fine option. The stylus of the handset is extremely lightweight, durable, and recharges automatically when docked inside the dedicated storage on the bottom edge of the smartphone.
- The Camera department of the handset is also great. The Cameras on the S22 Ultra delivers crisp 3x optical zoom shots, good 10x optical zoom pictures, and fairly usable 30x digital zoom pictures.
- It has all those promising features which a flagship phone must contain.
Verdict
No doubt, Galaxy S22 Ultra is a wholesome package if we ignore minor letdowns. It comes with the biggest and brightest display, an excellent camera, the latest hardware, a good software upgrade cycle, and a built-in stylus, so, it is one of our top recommendations for a productivity-centric Android flagship in the year 2022. However, the price of the handset is high but so does the returns of your investments in the longer run.
Google Pixel 6 Pro
Google has given Pixel 6 Pro a unique new look that really stands out.
Specifications
The Google Pixel 6 Pro comes with a curved 6.7-inch QHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate as compared to the Pixel 6’s flat 6.4-inch Full HD+ panel with a 90Hz refresh rate. The handset comes with 12 GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. The larger size of the 6 Pro is packed with a 5,000mAh battery to keep the lights on. The smartphone comes with a 50MP primary shooter and a 12MP ultra-wide camera. In addition to all this, Google has also added a 48MP telephoto camera to the Pixel 6 Pro with 4x optical zoom. It means that the phone offers more versatility when it comes to photography as compared to its younger sibling. The 6 Pro has an 11.1MP selfie shooter to take great selfies.
Pros & Cons
- Amazing camera
- Good camera features and editing tools
- Vibrant screen
- Android 12
- Unreliable in-display fingerprint sensor
- Flaky cellular connection in some situations
- 120Hz screen jitters
Reasons To Buy
- It is the best camera phone around having a triple-lens camera suite that takes some of the best still photos we’ve ever seen.
- It’s exceptionally powerful boasting Google’s new Tensor chip with even stronger A.I. capabilities.
Verdict
Google Pixel 6 Pro is a worthy runner-up in the race of top smartphones. It is one of the best camera smartphones available in the market right now. Together with that, it also comes with great performance capabilities so, it’s also suitable for people interested in gaming. The Google device range will always be the first one to get access to the latest builds and updates of Android. So, if you want to invest your money in a good smartphone with a plethora of features, it is definitely a fine option.
Moto G Power 2022
Motorola G Power 2022 is a budget-friendly handset with some promising features.
Specifications
The Moto G Power (2022) comes with a slightly smaller 6.5-inch HD+ display, complete with a central punch hole camera. The smartphone packs a 90Hz refresh rate. Moreover, the handset boasts a standard 5,000mAh battery to keep the lights on. The best part is that it lasts between two and three days at light to moderate usage. So, this smartphone has very decent battery life. The smartphone comes with a triple camera setup. In this model, the company has moved the array of cameras from the center of the back panel into the top left corner and kicked the primary camera to 50MP. It delivers solid results in most situations, especially given good lighting. In addition to all this, Motorola chose to ditch Qualcomm for its latest Moto G Power, moving to the MediaTek Helio G37.
Pros & Cons
- Affordable
- Very good battery life
- Accurate biometrics
- Decent amount of ROM
- Amazing camera system and software
- Water repellent
- No 5G connectivity
- Comes with Android 11
- Plastic backing
- Slow responses sometimes
Reasons To Buy
- It is the most affordable phone in the list discussed above
- The handset comes with great core features including unbeatable battery life, an amazing camera setup at a very less price as compared to other flagships.
Verdict
Motorola is known for its budget-friendly smartphones. If you want a phone with some promising features at a less price, then this is surely a good option. The Moto G Power (2022) is an excellent buy for under $200 in 2022. However, it’s worth mentioning here that it lacks a few high-end features. The body of the smartphone is plastic, and the screen’s colors seem a bit muted and dim. You may notice lag if you’re multitasking for work, or playing the latest games on it. However, if you want a great phone for everyday web browsing, emails, calls, and social media with good battery life, then it is not the worst option to consider.
Apple iPhone SE 2022
Apple iPhone SE (2022) is a pint-sized wonder that’s powerful and affordable. It is one of the amazing trending smartphones in 2022.
Specifications
The smartphone comes with a brilliant 4-inch Retina display. It makes everything on Apple iPhone SE, vibrant and sharp. The display of the smartphone comes with the support of multiple languages and characters simultaneously. Furthermore, it also comes with a fingerprint-resistant oleophobic coating. In addition to that, it also features a LCD multi-touch display with IPS technology. The smartphone is powered by a dual-core Apple A9 chip with 2GB RAM and 16/64GB default memory capacity. The camera department of the handset houses 12-megapixel at the rear. It comes with a f/2.2 aperture, 5-element lens, 5x digital zoom, live photos with stabilization, local tone mapping, face detection, true tone flash, and many more features. The selfie shooter of 1.2-megapixel featuring f/2.4 aperture is also present. Moreover, the handset comes with a built-in rechargeable 1642 mah lithium-ion battery, with a standby time of 10 days.
Pros & Cons
- Powerful A15 Bionic chip
- Affordable price
- Excellent image processing
- Compact in size
- Out-Dated bezels and design
- Unexciting LCD panel
Reasons To Buy
- It is quite affordable as compared to the other variants of the iPhone 13 series.
- It is powerful and future-proof.
Verdict
It is quite obvious that you’re getting Apple’s latest A15 Bionic chip with the same performance spec as the iPhone 13 Pro in this mini version. The smartphone also comes with 4GB of RAM, 64GB, 128GB, or 256GB of storage, and a decent battery. However, this handset is not designed for heavy use, otherwise, you may struggle to make it through the day with much left in the tank. It’s a good phone overall if you don’t want to use it for long-term gaming or multitasking.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is the biggest and the best folding phone in the market. It is the top trending smartphone in 2022 with promising features.
Specifications
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is a foldable phone with a plethora of features. It comes with a cover display of a 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel with a 2268 x 832 resolution and 1200 nits of peak brightness. It is quite obvious that the outer panel is virtually identical to the cover screen of the Z Fold 2, but the big upgrade is that it now has a much smoother 120Hz refresh rate. The inner display of the handset is of 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x screen with a QXGA+ resolution of 2208 x 1768 and a 120Hz refresh rate for ultra-smooth scrolling. Furthermore, the smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. It comes up with 12GB of RAM, and a choice between 256 or 512GB of UFS3.1 storage. In addition to that, a dual-cell battery creates a total capacity of 4,400 mAh to keep its lights on. Moreover, Samsung offers ample charging options as well. The smartphone comes with a triple camera system on the back with each sensor clocking in at 12MP.
Pros & Cons
- Improved screen durability and IPX8 waterproofing
- Powerful hardware capabilities
- Solid rear cameras
- Great for multitasking and productivity
- Very expensive
- Lackluster battery life
Reasons To Buy
- If you want to carry a tablet around in your pocket, then it’s a good option.
- It’s a great smartphone to boot
Verdict
We all know that the future doesn’t come cheap so, if you’re looking at a major investment then get your hands on a Galaxy Z Fold 3. This gadget is really cool having a veritable tablet screen hiding within your smartphone. The Z Fold 3 isn’t just a great folding phone, it’s a great smartphone in its own right as well with many high-end features. So, we have no hesitation in recommending it to you as the trending smartphone in 2022.
Points To Consider While Buying One Of The Trending Smartphones in 2022
We know that high-end smartphones are quite expensive nowadays. So, before investing in a phone, we need to think very carefully. So, if you are planning on getting a new trending smartphone in 2022, you need to consider certain things. However, before choosing any smartphone you need to get your priorities straight first. If you want a smartphone for daily use then keep an eye on the budget, features, durability, and product quality. On the other hand, if you want a phone for streaming or gaming, the smartphone needs to have good performance capability, a good battery, and memory capacity. In the same way, if you want to use a phone for vlogging or for capturing photos then you need a phone with a good camera set up and battery capacity as well. So, the main thing is to think about your needs, then make a decision. If you are a pro and want to keep an eye on each and every feature then check out the factors discussed below.
Design: There are different designs of smartphones available in the market now. So, it is better to choose the design according to your personal needs and tastes.
Display: I would recommend you to pick up a smartphone with at least HD resolution. In this modern era, smartphones are used for full HD displays and 4K resolution displays. If you buy a handset with a higher resolution display, everything will look clearer or brighter.
Processor: The processor is the most important thing to consider while buying a new smartphone. A powerful processor is required to process the data of the smartphone quickly. The fact is that, the more powerful the processor, the faster it will be able to work.
RAM: If your phone will have more RAM, it will run more apps simultaneously in the background.
Storage: I would recommend you to select a smartphone with at least 64GB of storage. It should have the opportunity to use a microSD or memory card slot. So, you don’t have to think about storage.
Camera: Many people think that the video or the picture quality of a smartphone depends on the number of megapixels of the camera. However, it is not true at all. The quality has nothing to do with the number of megapixels a camera has. All thing that matters is the type of lens it uses. Before buying a smartphone, make sure that the phone has a good lens together with good camera applications.
Battery: The last but not the least thing you need to take into consideration is the battery capacity. I would recommend you to have a smartphone with at least a 3000 mAh battery. For heavy use, you can opt for a smartphone with a 4000 mAh battery or more.
Budget: While buying a smartphone, you must keep in mind the budget. The price of a handset always depends on its features and configuration. So, always try to buy the smartphone that offers most of the promising features in your required price range. It will be the best option for you.
Best Android Phone
According to Phoneworld, the best Android Phone among all discussed above is the Galaxy S22 Ultra. It has the most powerful processor, a very good battery capacity, and an amazing camera setup. The design, display, storage, RAM everything is on point. It has all those promising features which a flagship phone must contain. So, according to me, it is one of the best trending smartphones in 2022.
Best iOS Phone
According to Phoneworld, the best iOS phone among all discussed above is the Apple iPhone 13. The smartphone offers much the same experience as the Pro version, with the same powerful A15 Bionic processor, 5G, a strong battery, and the latest iOS 15. Together with that, it has excellent camera and video capabilities in less price as compared to the other members of the iPhone 13 series. So, it is definitely one of the trending smartphones in 2022 with a plethora of features.
Upcoming Trending Smartphones in 2022
There are many flagship smartphones that are expected to make their debut this year. So, 2022 could be even better than 2021. The highly anticipated upcoming smartphones include iPhone 14 series, Google Pixel 7, Galaxy Z fold4, Google Pixel Fold, Oneplus 10T, Nokia 10, Galaxy Z flip 4, and many more.
What Will Future Smartphones Look Like in 2030?
No doubt, Foldable phones are the future of Smartphones. We all know that 8 years is a long time, and it’s highly likely that foldable phones will become more affordable and useful pretty soon. Furthermore, in the coming years, companies will launch more 5G phones and fewer 4G handsets, following the pattern of every new generation of connectivity. There will be new designs of phones having no ports at all. Ports will be a thing of the past in 2030 for sure. We hope to see some exciting new designs over the next few years. After a long period of advancement for the hardware inside our smartphones, it’s time to opt for some new styles to bring the best cell phones in the world.
When we want to buy a new smartphone many questions arise in our minds. Which is the best phone for me? What type of smartphone should I get? What is the best cell phone in the market today? And much more. So, in this article, I have jotted down the best options for trending smartphones in 2022. I hope it will help you to make the best decision. What do you guys think about the future of smartphones? Do share with us in the comment section. Stay tuned for more updates.
