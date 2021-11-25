Truecaller has launched a new version 12 for Android users including some great features. Among many, the biggest feature is the addition of a Video caller ID which allows users to select and edit a short video that plays automatically when someone makes calls to friends and family. A user can either record a video for caller ID or choose from the preloaded templates. Since this feature is launched for everyone in Truecaller 12, users will also start seeing the Video Caller ID of their contacts and verified business calls.

One can manage the video caller ID and select whether they want to receive it from contacts and businesses by going to Settings > Caller ID from the updated Truecaller app. The selected video will be stored in the Truecaller cloud.

Truecaller 12 Rolled Out with Redesigned Interface & Video Caller ID

While this is one of the great features, it has also redesigned the interface for users to make it more visually appealing and more interactive. For instance, it has included separate tabs for Calls and SMS messages which will save the time of users. the existing interface has a Home shortcut to access calls and a Truecaller for SMS which gets quite confusing sometimes.

A call recording feature is also integrated to record incoming and outgoing calls. Furthermore, a Ghost Call and Call Announce feature is launched for paid users. The calls which are recorded are stored on the device storage and can be shared with other users through email or another messaging service. This option needs to be turned on manually from the app. Also, the company has revealed that now users will be prompted with notifications that their calls are recorded through this app.

